🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Striders held its 30th Annual Spring Trail 5.3 Mile Run/8th Annual Jen Stec Memorial on Sunday at Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming. The temperature was extremely hot but that didn’t stop 46 runners from participating in this annual race.

Patti Turissini was the overall winner for the second year in a row bringing her total spring wins to four. Her finishing time of 52 minutes, 14 seconds was her fastest. Sean Robbins was the top male and second-place finisher. Turissini took top honors in 2019 and 2017. This is Robbins’ first top male spring win. Last year Sean won the fall trail run for a second time.

The first 15 finishers received medals. Jen was a friend to all runners and passed away in 2013. She was first female in this race six times.

This race is an age-group graded race with a staggered start. The goal of a staggered start is that most people should finish around the same time. It also gives older runners a head start.

The Striders’ next event is their 47th Annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial High School Cross Country Races at Letterkenny Fields in Dallas on Sept. 3. Their final races of the year are their Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run at Frances Slocum State Park on Oct. 30 followed by their 20K Run on Nov. 13 at Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny.

Results: 1. Patti Turissini, F, 70, Middleburg, 52:14; 2. Sean Robbins, M, 52, Dallas, 56:09; 3. Jeff Pellis, M, 45, Jefferson Twp., 57:17; 4. Aaron Stredny, M, 41, Shavertown, 57:29; 5. Mario Zarate, M, 35, Meshoppen, 59:19; 6. Keri Venarchick, F, 32, Sweet Valley, 1:01:18; 7. Tony Korch, M, 62, Nanticoke, 1:01:37; 8. Don Lavin, M, 61, Scranton, 1:01:45; 9. Dave Mitchell, M, 67, Bloomsburg, 1:03:24; 10. Karl Kvashay, M, 39, Wyoming, 1:03:46; 11. Stacey Kenzakowski, F, 45, Wilkes-Barre, 1:04:20; 12. Dave Houssock, M, 36, Plymouth, 1:04:50; 13. Randy Lyback, M, 53, Dupont, 1:04:52; 14. Kevin Rusinko, M, 46, Tunkhannock, 1:05:17; 15. Mellisa Delfino, F, 53, Dunmore; 16. Laura Rekkerth F, 35, Victor, 1:07:05; 17. Kristin Patchell-Pellis, F, 41, Jefferson Twp., 1:07:33; 18. Andy Seman, M, 66, Larksville, 1:07:39; 19. Christal Zermane, F, 42, Jermyn, 1:07:33; 20. Brian Gibbons, M, 35, Dallas, 1:08:20; 21. Brandon Zaffuto, M, 25, Pittston, 1:09:00; 22. Kevin Moran, M, 61, Harveys Lake, 1:09:19; 23. Jacob Vaxmonsky, M, 61, Port Griffith, 1:10:23; 24. Julie Brominski, F, 52, 1:10:27; 25. Brad Davis, M, 26, Bloomsburg, 1:11:23; 26. Michelle Namiak Armezzani, F, 42, Peckville, 1:14:24; 27. Jonathan Valentine, M, 44, Forty Fort, 1:15:16; 28. Dean Lutinski, M, 40, Swoyersville, 1:15:17; 29. Shane Herbert, M, 31, Wilkes-Barre, 1:17:10; 30. Bradley Kizale, M, 33, Shavertown, 1:17:11; 31. Noah Stankinas, M, 21, Plains, 1:17:12; 32. Holly Cappellini, F, 35, Jessup, 1:17:39; 33. Leo Turissini, M, 70, Middleburg, 1:17:57; 34. Benjamin Davis, M, 31, Bloomsburg, 1:21:12; 35. Kristy Vassell, F, 39, Moosic, 1:21:51; 36. Carleen Lavin, F, 60 Scranton, 1:21:52; 37. Daniel Allen, M, 60, Dallas, 1:22:30; 38. Charles Zellner, M, 62, Tunkhannock, 1:23:17; 39. Rev. Reginald Thomas, M, 67, Shavertown, 1:24:30; 40. Florence Avvisato, F, 34, Dallas, 1:23:55; 41. Shawna Houssock, F, 37, Plymouth, 1:26:06; 42. Bill Lawrence, M, 63, Scranton, 1:26:17; 43. Christopher Hallock, M, 37, Scranton, 1:27:48; 44. Kevin Simonds, M, 34, Milford, 1:38:55; 45. Ernie Morgan, M, 67, Shickshinny, 1:42:41; 46. Tom Winter, M, Shavertown, 1:53:13.