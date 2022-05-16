🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets on Sunday 3-1 to win for the second consecutive day. JP Sears pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Sears made his fourth start of the season for the RailRiders and didn’t allow a run over 5.2 innings with six punch outs. He finished the week with 9.1 scoreless innings and 14 strikeouts across two starts. Thomas Szapucki took the ball for the Mets and gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings of work.

The RailRiders jumped ahead in the fourth on a solo home run from Estevan Florial. With the big fly, Florial extended his team-high on-base streak to 15 games. Two batters later, Miguel Andújar drove Ender Inciarte home to make it 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Syracuse cut the lead in half in the sixth inning on Tzu-Wei Lin’s first long ball of the year. In the bottom of the frame, SWB got the run back to make it 3-1 courtesy of Andújar’s fourth home run this season. Andújar finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Michael Gomez, David McKay, Zach Greene and Greg Weissert combined to allow just one run over 3.1 innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen and close out the 3-1 victory. Sears (1-0) picked up his first win for SWB. Weissert tied Shelby Miller for the team lead with his third save of the season. Szapucki (0-3) suffered the loss for Syracuse.

With the win, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earned a split of the six-game series with the Mets. The RailRiders now head on the road for a six-game series in Worcester starting on Tuesday night. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.