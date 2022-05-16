🔊 Listen to this

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) celebrates with catcher Michael Perez after getting the final out of a game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH — Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 victory Sunday.

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI grounder helped the Pirates become the sixth team in big league history since 1901 to win despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.

By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. And in a season in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper.

Greene (1-6), the prized Reds rookie, struck out nine and was pulled after one-out walks in the eighth to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez. Greene threw 118 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the majors this year.

Pirates starter José Quintana held the Reds scoreless through seven innings, giving up three hits while striking out five. Chris Stratton (2-1) pitched around a two-on, one out jam in the eighth. David Bednar worked a clean ninth for his seventh save.

Angels 5, Athletics 1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani homered for the second consecutive game, leading Los Angeles over Oakland.

A day after becoming the third Japanese-born player to reach 100 homers in the major leagues, Ohtani belted No. 101. His eighth homer this season was a 425-foot drive deep into the right-field stands off a first-inning sinker from Frankie Montas. Mike Trout, who singled ahead of Ohtani, scored.

Patrick Sandoval (2-1) pitched into the sixth inning and got back on track after a pair of rocky outings to help the Angels (24-13) move 11 games above .500 for the first time since July 28, 2015. Sandoval (2-1) allowed one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.91 and overcoming a season-high four walks.

Jimmy Herget retired eight batters to complete the five-hitter and earn his first career save.

Montas (2-4) had a season-high 12 strikeouts in six innings and allowed four hits and two runs.

Rangers 7, Red Sox 1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García and Kole Calhoun each hit two home runs, Martin Perez pitched six strong innings and Texas beat Boston.

Texas trailed 1-0 and didn’t have a hit until Calhoun led off the bottom of the fifth with an opposite-field homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

García broke the 1-1 tie with two out and two men on base in the sixth. He hit an 0-1 pitch from Boston’s Ryan Brasier (0-2) into the right-center field bullpen. He homered again in the eighth to tie his career high with five RBIs.

Perez (2-2) allowed five hits and struck out seven.

Tigers 5, Orioles 1

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Detroit beat Baltimore for its first series sweep this season.

Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more for the Tigers. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored and two RBIs.

Skubal (3-2) lasted six innings, limiting Baltimore to three hits and two walks.

Trey Mancini’s homer off Rony Garcia in the ninth prevented the Orioles from being shut out in back-to-back games. Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Rays 3, Blue Jays 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Third baseman Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and beat Toronto.

Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three in the series. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts.

Chapman threw wildly to second base after fielding a chopper, allowing Brandon Lowe to score. The Rays added two more runs in the sixth against Alex Manoah (4-1).

BREWERS 7, MARLINS 3

MIAMI — Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help Milwaukee beat Miami.

Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff (4-2) walked two and struck out six.

Aaron Ashby relieved Woodruff and pitched four hitless innings while striking out eight for his first save.

Milwaukee chased Miami starter Elieser Hernández (2-3) during a four-run fifth. Peterson and Wong hit consecutive solo homers off Hernández while Tellez and Omar Narváez had RBI singles against reliever Louis Head.

Astros 8, Nationals 0

WASHINGTON — Yuli Gurriel went 3 for 4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and Houston beat Washington.

Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs.

After taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, Verlander (5-1) didn’t allow a hit Sunday until surrendering back-to-back singles with one out in the fifth. He struck out five and walked three in his in his seventh start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-6) was solid early before allowing home runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. He allowed five runs on six hits over six-plus innings. Washington has lost each of Corbin’s eight starts.

Twins 3, Guardians 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as Minnesota beat Cleveland.

Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season.

Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (2-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out four in seven innings.

Padres 7, Braves 3

ATLANTA — Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens (0-1) drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.

Kim moved to third on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson and scored on Jurickson Profar’s grounder to second base, beating Ozzie Albies’ throw to the plate. The Braves committed three errors in the game. Wil Myers added a two-run single.

Nabil Crismatt (2-0) had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

Royals 8, Rockies 7

DENVER — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and Kansas City recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat Colorado.

Bobby Witt Jr., Whit Merrifield and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who took two of three from Colorado.

Andrew Benintendi drew a leadoff walk from Rockies closer Daniel Bard (1-1) in the ninth and Ryan O’Hearn singled. A wild pitch and a one-out walk to Michael A. Taylor loaded the bases for Perez, who laced a single to left field.

Josh Staumont (1-0) pitched the eighth inning and Scott Barlow got three outs for his fourth save.

Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2

PHOENIX — Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and Chicago beat Arizona.

Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega also homered for the Cubs, who have won four of six after a 3-14 stretch.

Wisdom doubled to deep center field to lead off the ninth against Ian Kennedy (2-2) and Schwindel reached out and hit a soft line drive over first base.

Scott Effross (1-1) gave up a single to open the ninth. Rowan Wick allowed a single to the first batter he faced before getting his fourth save in as many chances on a foul-out and double-play grounder.

Cardinals 15, Giants 6

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs and Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who took two of three in the series after losing two of three to Baltimore. Goldschmidt drove in three runs.

Pujols, the Cardinals’ designated hitter, came into the game as a pitcher for the first time in his career in the ninth inning. He gave up a three-run homer to Luis Gonzalez and a solo homer to Joey Bart but managed to get the final three outs.

Joc Pederson had a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its second in a row after winning six straight.

Molina capped a four-run outburst in the first inning off Carlos Rodon (4-2) with a two-run single. Molina added a two-run homer off reliver Zack Littell in the fifth to push the lead to 11-0.