Top-seeded Crestwood defeated Pittston Area 20-8 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinals.

Isabell Caporuscio led the Comets with 8 goals and four assits, while Julia Glowacki chipped in four goals and 2 assists.

Also scoring for Crestwood were Grace Pasternick (1 goal, 3 assists), Hannah Ziegler (2 goals, 4 assists), Emma Domzalski (1 goal), Katlyn Bozinko (1 goal), Ella Novelli (1 goal), Ella Panzik (1 goal), Mia Costello (1 goal) and Olivia Jardine (1 assist).

Morgan Koons had six saves in goal for the Comets, while Ainsley Webby added another four.

Pittston Area was led by Mia Marriggi with five goals. Ashlynn Selden, Catherine Zaladonis and Danielle Whitman all chipped in one goal each.

Sophia Montagna had nine saves in goal for the Patriots.