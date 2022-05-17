🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Tucker and Kyle Chesman gave Dallas an early advantage.

Luca DeRome and Jason Joshi took it from there.

The No. 1 doubles team secured the last point the Mountaineers needed to finish off a 3-0 victory over Allentown Central Catholic and advance to the PIAA boys team tennis quarterfinals in Hershey for the second straight year.

Dallas also beat Allentown Central Catholic in the first round last season, winning 3-1 before falling in the quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers will have a chance to avenge that loss, getting a rematch against unbeaten District 10 champion Fairview on Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Fairview won last spring’s match 4-1.

The winner will get to stay in Hershey for the semifinals and finals, which will be held Saturday.

On Tuesday, once the Chesmans made it 2-0, Dallas had to win with one of three remaining close matches to assure itself of a victory and advancement.

DeRome and Joshi were up to the task, finishing strong for a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jake Zeller-Danny Patruno.

“It feels great to be able to bring our team back to Hershey like last year and be that deciding match that brings our team there,” DeRome said.

The Dallas combo won the final three games to pull away from a 3-2 second set. DeRome served for a 4-2 lead, then after a break, Joshi finished it out with his serve.

“They definitely had a different style than what we’ve played before,” Joshi said. “ … This was definitely one of the best teams that we’ve played so far.

“After the first few games we were able to pick up their strategy and use different techniques.”

Tucker Chesman needed just 46 minutes to defeat Charlie Long, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles. Kyle Chesman followed about a half hour later with a 6-2, 6-0, victory over Timmy Spinosa at No. 1 singles.

Allentown Central Catholic — which won the District 11 title as sixth seed, beating the top three teams in order — won the first sets at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.

In case their points were needed, Lucas Carver and the doubles team of Jonathan Florencio-Mihur Mukul fought back and had leads late in the second set, trying to force third sets. Their matches were halted once Dallas clinched the victory.

In the second match of the doubleheader at the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center, Unionville from District 1 handed Abington Heights its first loss, eliminating the Comets, 3-0, in Class 3A.

PIAA BOYS TEAM TENNIS TOURNAMENT

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

Dallas (13-0) 3, Allentown Central Catholic (12-8) 0

SINGLES — Kyle Chesman, DAL, over Timmy Spinosa, 6-2, 6-0; Tucker Chesman, DAL over Charlie Long, 6-0, 6-0; Michael Zeller, ACC, led Lucas Carver, 6-4, 0-1 (match halted).

DOUBLES — Luca DeRome-Jason Joshi, DAL, over Jake Zeller-Danny Patruno, 6-2, 6-2; Owen Wandalowski-Enzo Fantozzi, ACC led Jonathan Florencio-Mihur Mukul, 6-4, 4-5 (match halted).