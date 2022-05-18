🔊 Listen to this

It’s not the way anyone imagines winning a district title. But the gold counts all the same.

Dallas’ undefeated brother team of Kyle and Tucker Chesman won their semifinal match on Wednesday before an injury default by their finals opponents delivered them the District 2 Class 2A doubles tennis championship.

It was the second straight district doubles title for Tucker Chesman, who teamed with Dan Flynn last spring to take first. The championship comes a day after the Chesmans helped Dallas win in the first round of the PIAA team tournament.

As the top-seeded team in the doubles bracket, the Chesmans cruised into Friday’s semifinals when the tournament began on Friday.

They opened play Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Scranton Prep’s Ethan Borick and Gianluca Argenio to reach the championship. They were supposed to face the second-seeded duo of Luke Kotcho and Liam Harrison, who prevented an all-Dallas title match by defeating the Mountaineers’ Jason Joshi and Luca DeRome 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

But the final contest never happened, as the Chesmans claimed the title and a spot in the state tournament, which will open May 27. They will face the District 6 champions.

Prior to that, they will help lead the Mountaineers into their team quarterfinal match against Fairview at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 3A district doubles play on Wednesday, the Wilkes-Barre Area duo of Michael Hamel and Stanley Shimko won their first set against Abington Heights’ Dominic Peters and Ryan Salony in the semifinals before falling 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. Earlier in the postseason, Hamel took second in the D2-3A singles tournament.

That set up a championship showdown between four teammates as Peters and Saloney took on fellow Abington Heights standouts Sam Christman and Luke Morgan.

The top-seeded Christman and Morgan won the title 6-1, 6-2, after defeating North Pocono’s Patcik Cawley and Fred Kloss 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

DISTRICT 2 BOYS TENNIS

DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Kyle Chesman-Tucker Chesman (DAL) def. Ethan Borick-Gianluca Argenio (SP) 6-1, 6-2; Luke Kotcho-Liam Harrison (VV) def. Jason Joshi-Luca DeRome (DAL) 6-4, 6-3

Championship

Kyle Chesman-Tucker Chesman (DAL) def. Luke Kotcho-Liam Harrison by injury default

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Sam Christman-Luke Morgan (AH) def. Patrick Cawley-Fred Kloss (NP) 6-2, 6-1; Dominic Peters-Ryan Salony (AH) def. Michael Hamel-Stanley Shimko (WBA) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Championship

Sam Christman-Luke Morgan (AH) def. Dominic Peters-Ryan Salony (AH) 6-1, 6-2