SCRANTON — Jessica Cervenak had mixed emotions heading to her last District 2 meet.

On one hand, the Tunkhannock senior felt bittersweet to run alongside her teammate in the 100 dash. On the other hand, Cervenak aimed to topple her rival in the 200.

But, mostly, the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships left Cervenak gassed.

She was one of two Wyoming Valley Conference athletes to cash in with multiple district titles in the final day of the championship meet. Cervenak and Berwick’s Allie Melchiorre finished with two gold medals around their necks.

“Honestly, I have no words,” Cervenak said. “I feel very accomplished, very grateful for all of my training. It’s my senior year. I’ve been fortunate. But, yes, I’m very tired.”

WVC teams came away empty-handed in the team standings. North Pocono won the boys competition, beating out runner-up Crestwood by 27 points. Wallenpaupack edged Abington Heights for a 94.5-87 win for the girls crown. Dallas was the top WVC finisher in third place with 69.5 points.

Cervenak reclaimed her 100 dash gold medal in a time of 12.3 seconds. She finished just in front of Tunkhannock teammate Noelle Alguire, who earned a silver medal in 12.69 seconds. Cervenak dropped four-hundredths of a second off her 2021 championship time.

“I was very happy that Noelle and I both placed first and second,” she said. “Honestly, I was happy to be first, but it was bittersweet beating her in my senior race.”

Cervenak was hungry for her first 200 dash, thanks to a budding rivalry with Pittston Area’s Jakiya Kroon. The pair raced down the stretch with the Tigers’ sprinter looking to her side for Kroon.

Cervenak finished on top with a 25.92-second performance. Kroon trailed in 26.24 seconds.

“From yesterday’s prelims, she was right on my tail,” Cervenak said. “I knew that I had to give it the last kick going around the last curve to get to the finish line before her. I just gave it my all.”

Bulldog sweep

Melchiorre took first place in both her primary and secondary events. She saved her best for last with a winning javelin throw of 138 feet, 4 inches. Melchiorre won by nearly 18 feet over Tunkhannock’s Lorelai Paxton.

After following behind favorite Grace Steffen, of Wallenpaupack, Melchiorre hit a mark of 114 feet, 8 inches. She was ecstatic about heading to Shippensburg in two events.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” Melchiorre said. “This is a fun event for me. I wasn’t as stressed out about it. I just sort of had fun with it like my coach tells me to do.”

Cougars crush field events

Hazleton Area sophomore Samuel Guzman won his first district title in the javelin. Guzman reached a distance of 172 feet, 10 inches on his first throw. He beat his PR by more than 6 feet. Wilkes-Barre Area junior Ben Kenzakoski came close in his last throw, coming just 7 inches shy of Guzman.

“Once I heard that 172, I thought I really got this,” Guzman said. “I can win it all. I just had to stay humble. It felt really good.”

The Cougars’ Matthew Cusatis matched his gold medal from the first day competition with a second in the high jump. Cusatis cleared 6 feet, 3 inches to secure her first gold medal in the event. He beat his personal record by three inches. The Hazleton Area junior attempted to topple 6-5 but nicked the bar with his calf on his last attempt.

“I’m cool and collected knowing I had it in the bag,” he said. “At that point, I’m thinking to myself – it’s my show. I could do any height I want. I think I should have tried 6-4 instead of 6-5. But it’s alright, I got the gold medal. That’s all that matters.”

Cusatis returns to Shippensburg for the second consecutive year. He will also compete in the triple jump.

“It’s definitely an improvement,” he said. “Last year, I got one gold medal. This year, I got two. Hopefully, next year I can get three.”

Patriots relay repeats

The Pittston Area girls 400 relay repeated as district champions to start off the last day of competition.

Kroon, Aria Messner, Lauren LoPresto and Jenna Grieco raced to a 50.32-second finish. Grieco was the lone newbie to the relay and adjusted to the pressure of having a target on their back.

“At first I was very nervous,” Grieco said. “After a couple of races, I learned the handoffs down and learned the ways of it. As we went on this season, I felt better about it.”

Since it is an eight-lane track and the relay runners can’t exactly see their position, Messner said that the goal was to give Grieco an ample lead on the third leg that could allow Kroon to close out the race as the anchor.

“It feels amazing to be district champions again,” LoPresto said. “We worked really hard for it. It’s just nice. We’re trying to get 49 at states when we’re pushed harder.”

“We’re hoping for better weather at states,” Messner added. “The goal for us is to have a better time than last year.”