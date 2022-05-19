🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Usama Alansari, center, took silver in the 100 hurdles at Wednesday’s District 2 meet.

Wyoming Area relay anchor Adreanna Cunningham takes off after taking the baton from Bianca Pizano on Wednesday at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats, center, wins the 100-meter final on Wednesday, one of four gold medals he took home this week.

SCRANTON — Justice Shoats collected nothing but gold medals in two days of District 2 Track and Field Championships.

Wyoming Area showed that silver and bronze can work well, too, using a combination of those two in the pole vault late in the meet to clinch the Class 2A boys team championship.

While Shoats was the Wyoming Valley Conference’s top individual performer in the entire meet, the Warriors proved to be the conference’s top team.

Shoats joined North Pocono’s Colin Kravitz and Wallenpaupack’s Anastasia Ioppolo, from the two Class 3A team champions, as the meet’s four-event gold medalists.

Wyoming Area stood alone as the highest scoring team in any of the four championship races, posting 141½ points to outscore Mid Valley by 22 points. The Warriors got there with just one Wednesday gold, from triple jumper Rocco Pizano, and a series of place points across a variety of events.

Shoats won four gold medals, two each day.

After jumping to two titles Tuesday, he sprinted to two Wednesday, winning the 100-meter dash and rallying the Holy Redeemer 400 relay team to victory with his anchor leg.

“I put a lot of work into my sprinting since last season and running with a great group of guys was a great push, a great competition,” said Shoats, who led an unprecedented group of seven District 2 Class 2A sprinters to make it to the state meet because all came in under the state qualifying standard. “I love the race.”

Shoats is in just his second year as a track and field athlete, but he plans on more in the future after committing last week to NCAA Division II Lock Haven for both basketball and track.

“I was practicing a lot on my running form, knee drive and coming out of the blocks,” Shoats said of his improvement in sprinting from a year ago. “I wasn’t really too experienced with block work, but I got a lot of practice in.”

Wyoming Area’s clinching came when Nicholas Scalzo and Kendall Heck finished second and third in the pole vault to create an insurmountable 20-point lead going into the final event.

“I came into this I knew I was going to PR,” said Scalzo, who went a foot higher than ever before, clearing 12 feet to finish second behind the record-setting 14-6 by Western Wayne’s Richie Reed. “I have new poles. I’ve been working a lot with my coach from (Vertical Assault in Bath).

“It was perfect weather. It was good day. I expected the PR, but didn’t know I was going to PR by a foot.”

Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano spread credit and praise around for the team effort behind the first District 2 title for the Warriors in 21 years. The clinching points came in one of two events – high jump is the other – where Ken Stackhouse came back to serve as a volunteer coach this year.

Heck was third with 11-6.

“I’m just happy overall and happy for my teammates,” Scalzo said.

Wyoming Area got points and state qualifiers from many different directions.

Drew Mruk, who set a record while winning the javelin Tuesday, finished second in the shot put.

In Class 2A boys only, district runners-up join the district champions in automatically winning state berths. Additional athletes make it if they meet the state standards.

Rocco Pizano, the coach’s son, provided Wyoming Area’s second day win with a triple jump of 42-8 ½. He also was a rarity in earning a state berth without a district medal.

The district awards medals to the top six finishers and points to the top eight. Pizano was the seventh-place finisher who made the state meet in the 100.

Usama Alansari in the 100 hurdles, Aaron Crossley in the 100 and the 400 relay team all joined Mruk and Scalzo as state qualifiers as a result of their second-place finishes.

Wyoming Area nearly pulled off a double in the team races.

The Warriors traded the lead with Montrose throughout the day before finishing second in Class 2A girls.

Montrose moved ahead with one event to go and clinched the championship by winning that event, the 1600 relay.

Madelyn Keating led Wyoming Area winning her third gold medal by taking the 1600, then placing second in the 800.

Holy Redeemer’s Ryan Walton in the triple jump and Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury in the 1600 reached the state meet by finishing second in Class 2A boys, however, Hockenbury scratched from the event to concentrate on the 3200 in Shippensburg.

Hockenbury’s scratch opened up a state spot that went to Holy Redeemer’s Tom Brady.

Isabella Granteed from Holy Redeemer made the state meet in the girls 100 while placing third.

Shoats scratched out of the 100 for the state meet to concentrate on chasing state titles in the long jump, where he is defending champion, and high jump, along with being part of the 400 relay with his teammates.

DISTRICT 2 TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 3A Boys

Team scoring: North Pocono (NP) 113, Crestwood (Cr) 85, Valley View (VV) 74, Hazleton Area (Haz) 64, Scranton (Scr) 54, Abington Heights (AH) 53 1/3, Honesdale (Hon) 40 2/3, Wallenpaupack (Wal) 38, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 34, West Scranton (WS) 32, Pittston Area (PA) 26, Delaware Valley (DV) 23, Dallas (Dal) 23, Berwick (B) 15, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 14, Tunkhannock (T) 6.

100 hurdles: Colin Manley (WS) 15.96; Charles McClain (DV) 16.05; Peter Federici (Dal) 16.22; Joesph Mazaika (Haz) 16.54; Jake Silva (NP) 16.57; Rubens Glaude (WBA) 16.64; A.J. Kucharski (VV) 16.71; David Girman (PA) 16.76.

100: Colin Kravitz (NP) 10.96; Connor Hilling (VV) 11.07; Justin Gockley (WS) 11.13; Mekhi Nelson (WBA) 11.15; Nolan Dunnum (Cr) 11.23; Armand Ruset (DV) 11.41; Tyrese Konen (T) 11.44; Matthew Cusatis (Haz) 11.48.

1600: Caleb Kenyon (NP) 4:20.87; Aiden Latourette (Hon) 4:23.68; Tommy Walsh (AH) 4:30.02; Brian McCormack (Scr) 4:32.47; Aiden Horne (NP) 4:32.47; Dominic Lazzaro (DV) 4:35.13; Franklin Ritz (Haz) 4:40.03; Robby Lucas (AH) 4:40.64.

Javelin: Samuel Guzman (Haz) 172-10; Ben Kenzakoski (WBA) 172-3; Ethan Shudak (Cr) 167-6; Nicholas Giza (WVW) 165-8; Ryan Meyers (WVW) 162-7; Robert Basalyga (VV) 156-3; Kevin Lockett (PA) 152-1; Niko Williams (AH) 150-10.

400 relay: Valley View (Jack Casarin, James Liparulo, Jacob Nielsen, Connor Hilling) 43.56; Crestwood 44.38; Wallenpaupack 44.90; West Scranton 44.96; Wilkes-Barre Area 45.28; Dallas 45.77; Berwick 45.86; Scranton 45.97.

Long jump: Antonio Hairston (Scr) 21-1 ¾; Jacob Nielsen (VV) 20-9; Andrew Tucker (Hon) 20-6; Bryce Vieney (Cr) 20-3; Mekhi Nelson (WBA) 20-2; Michael Passenti (Wal) 19-10 ¼; Colin Skeen (VV) 19-8 ½; Kevin Lockett (PA) 19-8.

400: Colin Kravitz (NP) 49.52; Preston Klem (PA) 51.42; Andrew Tucker (Hon) 51.61; Chris Quigley (Wal) 52.66; Sean Murphy (B) 53.01; Michael Passenti (Wal) 53.08; Zaiden Kaminsky (Cr) 53.57; Ben Schneider (AH) 54.15.

800: Mason Natalini (NP) 1:59.17; Caleb Kenyon (NP) 1:59.96; Nicholas Booth (AH) 2:00.44; Aiden Horne (NP) 2:02.95; Luke Pikulski (Scr) 2:03.88; Jack Scanlan (Cr) 2:04.52; Kohlbin McDonough (WS) 2:05.42; Jack Sorensen (AH) 2:05.52.

High jump: Matthew Cusatis (Haz) 6-3; tie Joey Gzemski (Cr), Adam Wood (Cr) 5-11; Desmond Rhodes (WVW) 5-9; Dennis Danilovich (DV) 5-9.

Discus: Niko Williams (AH) 149-4; Russell Blew (Haz) 142-6; Ethan Shudak (Cr) 141-5; Donte Randle (VV) 132-9; Ben Ostrowski (Wal) 129-1; Zander Kraklio (PA) 124-10; John Cummings (Dal) 123-7; Liam Carroll (B) 123-0.

200: Colin Kravitz (NP) 21.93; Connor Hilling (VV) 22.48; Justin Gockley (WS) 22.70; Nolan Dunnum (Cr) 22.90; Tyrese Konen (T) 23.06; Armand Ruest (DV) 23.42; Bradley Coe (DV) 24.26; Lamiare Saldano (Scr) 24.46.

1600 relay: North Pocono (Mason Natalini, Aiden Horne, Korry Eisley, Colin Kravitz) 3:29.54; Honesdale 3:34.03; Wallenpaupack 3:34.27; Pittston Area 3:34.41; Abington Heights 3:34.42; Berwick 3:36.38; Valley View 3:40.59; West Scranton 3:42.48.

Class 3A Girls

Team scoring: Wallenpaupack (Wal) 94 ½, Abington Heights (AH) 87, Dallas (Dal) 69 ½, Pittston Area (PA) 63 ½, Tunkhannock (T) 57, Crestwood (Cr) 54, Hazleton Area (Haz) 42, Scranton Prep (SP) 34, North Pocono (NP) 32, Honesdale (Hon) 29, Berwick (B) 27, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 25, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 24, Scranton (Scr) 24, Delaware Valley (DV) 23 ½, Valley View (VV) 12, Nanticoke (N) 3.

100 hurdles: Anastasia Ioppolo (Wal) 15.00; Esabella Mendola (WBA) 15.30; Kayla Kresge (Cr) 16.15; Sophia Filali (Dal) 16.22; Abby Kimler (Wal) 16.55; Jyanna Mendola (WBA) 17.14; Sophia Shults (Haz) 17.80; Norah Smith (NP) 18.09.

100: Jessica Cervenak (T) 12.30; Noelle Alguire (T) 12.69; Jakiya Kroon (PA) 12.72; Rachael Collins (Hon) 12.89; Gabriella Bredbenn (Haz) 13.09; Lauren Lopresto (PA) 13.20; Devon Kiesendahl (Wal) 13.27.

1600: Rita Collins (SP) 5:11.40; Kaya Meler (DV) 5:14.58; Emily Franklin (NP) 5:16.48; Molly DeMarzo (Cr) 5:17.07; Jenna Hillebrand (SP) 5:22.46; Reese Morgan (AH) 5:23.30; Bella Noreika (Scr) 5:28.62; Emily Hopkins (Scr) 5:29.31.

400 relay: Pittston Area (Jakiya Kroon, Aria Messner, Lauren LoPresto, Jenna Grieco) 50.52; Tunkhannock 51.33; Abington Heights 51.88; Hazleton Area 51.91; Wilkes-Barre Area 52.07; Crestwood 52.16; Valley View 52.27; Wallenpaupack 53.02.

High jump: Anna Scoblick (AH) 5-3; Trinity Johnson (WVW) 5-1; tie Aria Messner (PA), Gabriella DaSilva (Dal) 5-1; Avery McNulty (SP) 5-1; tie Nicole Musselwhite (DV), Allison Dammer (AH) 4-11.

Discus: Allie Malchiorre (B) 114-8; Grace Steffen (Wal) 114-0; Leah Zambetti (PA) 111-3; Peyton Fox (SP) 110-2; Paige Fiume (Hon) 107-4; Gianna Julian (AH) 101-6; Brandy Varner (WVW) 100-6; Sophia Lukowski (N) 99-2.

400: Rachael Collins (Hon) 58.32; Sophia Filali (Dal) 60.18; Ella Smith (Wal) 60.93; Calli Ogurkis (Dal) 61.10; Marygrace Sabatini (AH) 61.14; Sam Sassi (Wal) 61.74; Mackenzie Olsommer (DV) 62.04; Allison Dammer (AH) 63.67.

Javelin: Allie Melchiorre (B) 138-4; Lorelai Paxton (T) 120-7; Abbey Hengst (Haz) 120-6; Mary Zabielski (VV) 119-5; Ashleigh Gutowski (NP) 116-7; Leah Zambetti (PA) 114-2; Avery McNulty (SP) 113-7; Jordan Bond (Dal) 113-5.

800: Gigi Sabatini (AH) 2:16.92; Trinity Basara (Dal) 2:23.01; Rita Collins (SP) 2:24.59; Sam Sassi (Wal) 2:24.96; Reese Morgan (AH) 2:24.98; Maddie Fleschut (Dal) 2:25.35; Emma Horsley (AH) 2:27.18; Kaya Meler (DV) 2:28.47.

Long jump: Anastasia Ioppolo (Wal) 18-5 ¼; Aria Messner (PA) 17-3; Soyer Delucy (NP) 16-10 ½; Noelle Alguire (T) 16-8; Lauren Lopresto (PA) 16-6 ¼; Sophia Shults (Haz) 16-6 ¼; Sophia Mancuso (T) 16-4 ¾; Megan Desmet (Wal) 16-1.

200: Jessica Cervenak (T) 25.92; Jakiya Kroon (PA) 26.24; Gabriella Bredbenn (Haz) 26.70; Megan Malone (AH) 26.88; Maggie Coleman (AH) 27.08; Sara Steeber (B) 27.65; Rachael Collins (Hon) 28.31; Lauren Lopresto (PA) 28.39.

1600 relay: Abington Heights (Kaylyn Elliott, Anna Scoblick, Marygrace Sabatini, Gigi Sabatini) 4:06.14; Dallas 4:08.93; Wallenpaupack 4:12.68; Wilkes-Barre Area 4:13.91; Tunkhannock 4:20.58; Hazleton Area 4:22.76; North Pocono 4:22.83; Crestwood 4:24.02.

Class 2A Boys

Team scoring: Wyoming Area (WA) 141 ½, Mid Valley (MV) 119 ½, Holy Redeemer (HR) 91, Lakeland (L) 52, Lake-Lehman (LL) 47, Dunmore (Dun) 45, Blue Ridge (BR) 36, Riverside (Riv) 30, Nanticoke (N) 25, Holy Cross (HC) 20, Scranton Prep (SP) 18, Montrose (M) 17, Hanover Area (Han) 13, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 11, Western Wayne (WW) 10, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 10, Elk Lake (EL) 6, Mountain View (Mtv) 5, Susquehanna (S) 1.

100 hurdles: Nathan Oliphant (Riv) 15.25; Usama Alansari (WA) 15.30; Nate Zarnowski (MV) 15.57; Zach Perta (HR) 15.77; Shamus Lesher (MV) 16.61; Cael Krushnowski (Riv) 16.62.

100: Justice Shoats (HR) 10.92; Aaron Crossley (WA) 11.04; Jon Seamans (L) 11:06; London Montgomery (SP) 11.09; Jomar Rodriguez (MV) 11.16; Gerald Welsted (BR) 11.20; Rocco Pizano (WA) 11.29; Zach Perta (HR) 11.45.

1600: Tommy Clark (Dun) 4:31.45; Nick Hockenbury (LL) 4:33.10; Tom Brady (HR) 4:33.48; Scott Bevilacqua (L) 4:35.34; Jack Novelli (Sem) 4:36.89; Joseph Cardillo (Dun) 4:37.54; Grant Smith (HR) 4:39.13; Cohen Anderson (Mtv) 4:45.84.

400 relay: Holy Redeemer (Dylan Cassetori, John Kuderka, Zach Perta, Justice Shoats) 43.48; Wyoming Area 43.61; Mid Valley 45.08; Nanticoke 45.66; Holy Cross 46.45; Montrose 46.60; Riverside 46.78; Dunmore 47.09.

Triple jump: Rocco Pizano (WA) 42-8 ½; Ryan Walton (HR) 42-6; J.P. Jeronimo (L) 41-0; Aidan Jaskulski (N) 40-11 ¼; Heath Bowker (BR) 40-1 ½; Vinny Nova (WA) 39-8; Shamus Lesher (MV) 39-4 ½; Wyatt Johnson (EL) 39-2 ½.

Shot put: Josh Angelo (MV) 50-8 ½; Drew Mruk (WA) 48-8; Lacota Dippre (L) 43-8 ½; Jacob Simoson (LL) 42-8 ¼; Nick Elko (WA) 42-1 ½; R.J. Schirg (LT) 39-8 ¾; Jayden Rusyn (WA) 39-2 ½; Jack Munley (Riv) 38-1 ½.

400: Heath Bowker (BR) 51.54; Kyle Marcinkevich (MV) 52.09; Jacob Hunter (HR) 52.12; Zachary Popko (MV) 52.17; Cory Domiano (Dun) 53.45; Hayden Foland (WA) 53.51; Tyler Sciandra (WA) 53.89; Nick Harder (M) 54.28.

800: Gabe Pacyna (MV) 2:01.50; Ronnie Prislupski (HC) 2:01.69; Vincenzo Iacavazzi (MV) 2:02.12; Casey Weaver (LL) 2:02.15; Tommy Clark (Dun) 2:02.85; Ahmad Dabsheh (LL) 2:04.57; Scott Bevilacqua (L) 2:04.98; Gordon Kopa (SP) 2:09.44.

200: London Montgomery (SP) 22.47; Jon Seamans (L) 22.48; Gerald Welsted (BR) 22.93; Dylan Cassetori (HR) 23.40; Jomar Rodriguez (MV) 23.44; Aaron Crossley (WA) 23.63; Zach Perta (HR) 24.09; Layne Fisk (S) 24.11.

Pole vault: Richie Reed (WW) 14-6; Nicholas Scalzo (WA) 12-0; Kendall Heck (WA) 11-6; Mason DeRocco (Han) 10-6; Shamus Lesher (MV) 10-0; tie Nick George (WA), Nate Zarnowski (MV) 9-6.

1600 relay: Blue Ridge (Caeden Bowker, Jacob Birtch, Gerald Welsted, Heath Bowker) 3:30.56; Wyoming Area 3:31.74; Mid Valley 3:31.88; Lake-Lehman 3:37.58; Montrose 3:37.83; Dunmore 3:38.15; Lakeland 3:39.82; Nanticoke 3:42.66.

Class 2A Girls

Team scoring: Montrose (M) 103 2/3, Wyoming Area (WA) 94, Riverside (Riv) 76, Lake-Lehman (LL) 69, Holy Redeemer (HR) 65, Lakeland (L) 50, Western Wayne (WW) 49 1/3, Carbondale (CA) 40, Holy Cross (HC) 35, Susquehanna (S) 28, Mid Valley (MV) 25, Blue Ridge (BR) 18, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 17, Elk Lake (EL) 14, Mountain View (Mtv) 10, Dunmore (Dun) 5.

100 hurdles: Chloe Diaz (M) 15.25; Avery Meredick (Riv) 15.57; Ella Dougher (WW) 15.88; Molly White (HC) 16.64; Gabrielle Martini (L) 16.74; Lydia Vivian (LL) 16.91; Sophia Kazmierczak (LT) 17.39; Maura Michalczyk (Dun) 18.07.

100: Tatum Norris (S) 12.18; Tangi Smith (M) 12.47; Isabella Granteed (HR) 12.65; Andreanna Cunningham (WA) 12.83; Paige Olanovich (Riv) 12.94; Braelyn Reed (Riv) 13.10; Gracie Dalton (M) 13.24; Aspen Smith (M) 13.39.

1600: Madelyn Keating (WA) 5:08.37; Kate Korty (CA) 5:10.45; Krista Jones (EL) 5:14.89; Lacey Danilovitz (Riv) 5:21.36; Carissa Flynn (Mtv) 5:25.61; Paige Brewer (M) 5:29.33; Hannah Sayre (LL) 5:30.24; Madison Kammer (WW) 5:30.73.

Shot put: Avery Rebar (MV) 36-3 ¾; Rosalind Tart (WA) 34-2 ¼; Ella Axtell (LT) 32-6 ¾; Anna Liuzzo (L) 30-8 ½; Molly Jenkins (LL) 29-4; Makenzie Schirg 29-2 ¼; Mia Snyder (M) 28-9 ¼; Alexis Hawley (M) 28-5 ½.

400 relay: Montrose (Stephanie Summerville, Gracie Dalton, Aspen Smith, Tangi Smith) 50.06; Holy Redeemer 51.00; Wyoming Area 51.35; Lake-Lehman 52.37; Riverside 52.63; Mid Valley 53.33; Blue Ridge 53.60; Mountain View 55.41.

Pole vault: Ella Dougher (WW) 12-3; Tatum Norris (S) 11-6; Madelynn Perfilio (Riv) 9-0; Amanda McGurk (LL) 9-0; Maura Michaelczyk (Dun) 9-0; Katie Skirpan (WW) 8-6.

400: Stephanie Summerville (M) 60.17; Avery Kozerski (HR) 60.65; Kirsten Navich (L) 61.80; Eva Carachilo (HC) 62.05; Kalee Raczkowski (LL) 62.13; Caila George (BR) 62.19; Mae Kaufman (MV) 62.59; Madeline Borders (CA) 63.21.

Triple jump: Madelynn Perfilio (Riv) 36-0 ½; Kalie Quaglia (HR) 35-3; Molly White 34-6 ½; Kirsten Navich (L) 34-2; Emma Button (BR) 33-10; Rosalind Tart (WA) 33-8; Sophia Kazmierczak (LT) 33-4 ½; Makayla Wagner (EL) 32-10 ½.

800: Rachel Korty (CA) 2:21.03; Madelyn Keating (WA) 2:23.08; Ella McKernan (WA) 2:24.33; Skylar Arendt (L) 2:27.40; Emily Lehman (HR) 2:28.21; Kate Korty (CA) 2:28.51; Sophia Dabsheh (LL) 2:28.89; Gia Keefe (LL) 2:30.07.

200: Tatum Norris (S) 25.35; Tangi Smith (M) 26.09; Isabella Granteed (HR) 26.27; Paige Olanovich (Riv) 27.30; Eva Carachilo (HC) 27.33; Caila George (BR) 27.45; Aspen Smith (M) 27.67; Adreanna Cunningham (WA) 27.82.

1600 relay: Montrose (Stephanie Summerville, Chloe Diaz, Katie Diaz, Tangi Smith) 4:08.33; Holy Redeemer 4:11.91; Carbondale 4:17.38; Lake-Lehman 4:20.79; Wyoming Area 4:21.17; Elk Lake 4:21.70; Lakeland 4:22.25; Western Wayne 4:23.08.