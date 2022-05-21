🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area play for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship Saturday, but don’t expect any of the top pitchers on the mound.

It’s just not going to happen when the game starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown. So for the admission price — $5 for adults and $3 for students — there won’t be prime pitching matchups like in the first two meetings.

Wyoming Area will be without the pitching services of UConn recruit JJ Hood and Hunter Lawall, who form arguably the best duo in the WVC. Hood threw 88 pitches against Crestwood on Wednesday and wouldn’t have the PIAA mandated three days rest. Same for Lawall, who threw 93 pitches Thursday in a loss to Wallenpaupack. He can next take the mound on Monday at the earliest.

Lehman has already made its decision that Virginia Tech recruit Nick Finarelli won’t throw. He was on a three-inning/50-pitch limit in a loss to Dallas on Thursday. He would be eligible to pitch Saturday, but coach Mike Sholtis said setting up the pitching for next week’s District 2 Class 3A playoffs takes precedence.

The Black Knights, who are highly favored to win the D2-3A title, have a district quarterfinal game Monday and a semifinal game Wednesday should they win.

“It’s the big picture,” Sholtis said after the Dallas loss. “Even the game with Wyoming Area, I hope it’s competitive. We’re going to throw some pitchers who haven’t been throwing. I’ve got my JV guys (Chris Sholtis and Sam Finarelli) throwing.”

Sholtis and Sam Finarelli, both freshmen, have thrown a combined seven innings at the varsity level.

Wyoming Area was in a battle down the wire with Dallas for the D2-4A top seed, which also includes a quarterfinal bye, so the Warriors needed to pitch Hood and Lawall earlier in the week. Evan Melberger, who pitched some down the stretch, seems like the likely starting candidate Saturday.

Although there are a few regular-season games Saturday that could affect the district power ratings, they probably won’t influence them enough to dislodge Dallas from the top spot unless the Mountaineers lose to three-win West Scranton. The WVC Division 2 championship game does not factor into the final power ratings, which are based on regular-season WVC and non-conference games only.

Both teams finished 11-1 in the division. Wyoming Area is 17-3 overall while Lehman is 14-5.

Lehman won the first meeting 4-2 in nine innings on April 25. Nick Finarelli and Lawall were the starters, but neither figured in the decision. Graedon Finarelli finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The Black Knights scored twice in the ninth, benefiting from four walks and a fielding error.

John Morgan had three of Wyoming Area’s seven hits, including an RBI double in the sixth that eventually forced extra innings.

It was Nick Finarelli vs. Hood in the rematch won by Wyoming Area 10-4 on May 4. The Black Knights got to Hood earlier as four extra-base hits, including RBI doubles by the Finarelli cousins, led to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Hood then shut down the Black Knights, with Lawall getting the final out of the game.

Wyoming Area fought back and sealed the game with a five-run sixth after Nick Finarelli departed. Jack Mathis had three hits, including a two-run triple, for Wyoming Area. Melberger was 3-for-4 and Jake Kelleher had two RBI.