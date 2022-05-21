🔊 Listen to this

Baseball Hall of Famer and transplant recipient Rod Carew talks as Mary Reuland looks on during a news conference in Anaheim, Calif., in 2017. Carew received a heart and kidney donation from Mary’s son, Konrad Reuland, that gave Carew a second chance at life.

My friend, Dan Lynn, was a great athlete long ago when we played softball, golfed and mixed in a little basketball. He was a great hitter and fielder on the softball field, a playmaker with an excellent shot on the court, and a good putter on the greens.

Dan passed away recently and I’m sure he’s already scheduled a few games and tee times up above. And he’s probably enjoying oyster night like he often did at Kevin’s Restaurant in Kingston.

He and I played on different softball teams. I was with Hoppy’s and Dan was with Bonner Chevrolet and later Zimnicky’s. I began playing softball as a teenager in the Tirpak League at Luzerne’s Connolly’s Field, the youngest guy in the league, and that’s where I met Dan, who was a good 20 years older.

Our teams were good and often battled one another for the championship but win or lose we joined together afterward to have a great time, share stories and joke about the next time our teams would meet. I learned much about good sportsmanship, giving your best and having fun from Dan.

There were basketball courts nearby, and after one of our softball games, Dan spotted two basketball players. He looked at me and said, “We’re going to challenge those guys.” Both players were tall, at least six feet four. I thought there was no way we could beat them and doubted we could even keep the score close. But I didn’t know then what a great shooter Dan was and that he played at Wilkes while in college. I kept feeding him the ball, he made the shots, and we won big.

Another time golfing at Wyoming Valley Country Club I faced a long, difficult, curving putt, which I somehow managed to make. Dan teased me that it was an easy putt, and just to prove it he dropped a ball in the same spot and rolled it into the cup.

He was active in the community, including Kingston Baseball, YMCA Youth Basketball, American Legion, Wilkes-Barre Jaycees, Plymouth Rotary Club, and Forty Fort Lions Club. There were plenty of laughs with Dan around. He was a great guy, he lived life well and will be missed.

Dan made a difference for many people, and that’s what baseball legend Rod Carew continues to do.

Although Dan was a Yankee fan, Rod Carew was the kind of player he liked. Carew’s natural hitting ability combined with hard work and a winning attitude took him from Panama and then the streets of New York City to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Elected in his first year of eligibility with 90.5 percent of the vote (it takes 75 percent to be elected), he had an impressive career batting average of .328 and 3,053 hits. Carew was an 18-time All-Star, American League Rookie of the Year in 1967, and AL Most Valuable Player in 1977. He hit better than .300 for 15 consecutive seasons and averaged .344 for the decade of the seventies.

Carew won the Roberto Clemente Award in 1977 and was a seven-time American League batting champion. He had the honor of his number 29 being retired by the two teams he played for, the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels, and is in both teams’ halls of fame. Since 2016, the batter with the highest average each year in the American League is presented the Rod Carew AL Batting Championship Award.

While his baseball career was stellar, he made an even bigger contribution off the field, using his celebrity, time and energy to teach kids how to play baseball, and promote bone marrow and organ donation. He became interested in expanding the bone marrow donation registry when his daughter, Michelle, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant.

Carew is black with West Indian and Panamanian ancestry, and Rod’s first wife, Michelle’s mother, is white with Russian-Jewish ancestry. Doctors were unable to find a bone marrow donor match for Michelle’s rare ethnic heritage and she ended up having an umbilical cord blood transplant, which was unsuccessful. Sadly, she passed away in 1996 at the tender age of 18.

Thanks to Carew’s involvement, the overall number of bone marrow registrants significantly increased as well as the number of potential donors with mixed racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Another medical crisis occurred when Carew suffered a massive heart attack in September 2015. He required multiple surgeries and was implanted with an LVAD or left ventricular assist device. The LVAD helped his heart function until he underwent heart and kidney transplant surgery in 2016.

The hero of Carew’s health crisis, though, is Konrad Reuland, a young man who formerly played in the NFL with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Konrad passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2016 at age 29. According to the Konrad Reuland Memorial Foundation website, “His passion for life was exceptional, as was his love for family and friends. Even after his passing, Konrad helped save and improve the lives of over 75 people through successful organ and tissue donation.”

Konrad went to middle school with Carew’s kids, and he even met Rod during that time. Incredibly, his heart now beats in Rod’s chest. The Carew and Reuland families are linked together, as they continue to promote the importance of good health, the value of organ donation and living a good life.

Carew and his wife, Rhonda, lead the effort for heart health awareness through a campaign with the American Heart Association. Dan Lynn and his family designated that any donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

We can all do something to make life better for ourselves and others. That’s how Dan Lynn lived and how the Carew and Reuland families approach each day. Dan would be proud of them. I know I am.

David Jolley is an accredited public relations and marketing communications professional, writer and author.