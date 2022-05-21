🔊 Listen to this

Hot temperatures and hot tempers nearly led to another painful night for the RailRiders.

Estevan Florial finally delivered some relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

On a muggy day that included ejections after the benches cleared, Worcester erased a six-run deficit before Florial came through with a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the ninth for a 7-6 victory.

The Red Sox had just knotted the game up in the bottom of the eighth to grab all the momentum. But Ryan LaMarre, who entered the game after the dust-up in the sixth inning, laced a one-out double in the ninth.

LaMarre took third on a Jose Peraza groundout, then came home to score the winning run when Florial dropped a 2-1 pitch just in front of a diving Jarren Duran in center field.

In the home half, Shelby Miller left Worcester runners stranded at first and second to end the game.

The win snapped the RailRiders’ latest skid, which saw them lose the first four games of the series in Worcester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had managed just nine runs total in those four losses before breaking out the bats on Saturday.

A Max McDowell double and an Armando Alvarez sac fly in the second made it 2-0 before Alvarez delivered a two-run homer in the fourth.

Greg Bird matched that with a two-run shot of his own in the top of the fifth for a comfortable 6-0 lead.

But things didn’t stay that way, starting in the sixth inning. After Alvarez lined out to deep left to end the inning, he and Sox pitcher Eduard Bazardo jawed at each other before making physical contact.

That quickly cleared the dugouts and bullpens on both sides, with Alvarez and Bazardo both tossed from the game.

It didn’t provide an immediate spark for Worcester, but the Sox stormed back into the game in the seventh, loading the bases with one out.

The RailRiders brought Trevor Lane on to face Yolmer Sanchez, who deposited a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam.

Down 6-4, Worcester completed the rally in the eighth, scoring one run on a catcher interference call against McDowell. Miller managed to strike out Sanchez with the bases loaded but walked Duran on a full count to tie the game. Miller managed to leave the bases loaded after that by fanning Roberto Ramos to set up Florial’s winner.

RailRiders starter Manny Banuelos went 5.2 innings for a no-decision, finishing with a season-best seven strikeouts while allowing just three hits and two walks.

On top of Alvarez’s three-RBI day, Bird finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to go with his home run. Florial had two hits and Derek Dietrich added a double.

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The RailRiders return to Moosic for a six-game set against Jacksonville starting Tuesday at PNC Field.