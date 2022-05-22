Pitcher was making his Triple-A debut

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won their second straight over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon 6-2. Ken Waldichuk’s solid RailRiders debut was backed by a big seventh inning by the SWB offense.

Waldichuk made his Triple-A debut on Sunday at Polar Park. The number 10 prospect in the Yankees system according to Baseball America was strong for the RailRiders. After allowing a solo home run to the first batter he faced in Jarren Duran, Waldichuk retired twelve of the next fourteen batters he faced. After that home run, he went on to strike out nine batters. While not a season-high for the southpaw, it did tie a single-game high for any RailRider pitcher in 2022. He did not factor into the decision.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got to Worcester starter Josh Winckowski in the sixth. David Freitas hit his first home run since April 8 to tie the game at one. The SWB offense exploded in the seventh inning, sending eleven batters to the plate in the frame. José Peraza gave the RailRiders the lead with a bases-clearing double. Freitas and Miguel Andújar brought home solo runs with RBI singles. SWB scored five times on five hits, chasing Winckowski out of the game after four straight reached.

Ryan Weber relieved Waldichuk for the RailRiders and did not allow a baserunner in 2.2 innings of work. In his third relief appearance of the season, the righthander retired all eight batters in a row with a strikeout mixed in. Weber (2-1) took the victory. Winckowski (1-1) was saddled with his first loss. Greg Weissert surrendered a solo home run but gathered the final three outs of the game as the RailRiders went on to win the final two games of the six-game series.

The RailRiders return home on Tuesday after an off-day on Monday. For the first time in franchise history, SWB will face the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting at 6:05 PM to start what will be a two-week homestand. It’s “Twosday” at the ballpark with 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats and $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open. All information can be found on swbrailriders.com.