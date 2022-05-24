🔊 Listen to this

Paige Marabell had five RBI as Tunkhannock jumped out early Monday on the way to a 15-0 victory over Wyoming Area in a District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinal game.

The game ended after four inning due to the 15-run rule.

Tunkhannock (15-6) will host Honesdale (7-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game. Honesdale edged Berwick 4-3 in its quarterfinal game.

Marabell, who had a double, wasn’t the only Tiger with a big game at the plate. Emily Schultz was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Gabby Wood homered and had three RBI. Kaya Hannon was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Hannah James tripled, doubled and had two RBI. Emily Patton had two RBI.

Kaya Hannon allowed two hits and struck out six over three innings to pick up the win.

Anna Wisnewski and Cassandra Scripkunas had singles for Wyoming Area, which finished its season at 4-16.

Valley View 12, Nanticoke Area 0

Tessa Stafursky threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as Valley West defeated Nanticoke Area in a D2-4A quarterfinal game.

The Cougars used a 10-run third inning to take command and end the game in the fifth due to the 10-run rule.

Morgan McVicar, Kalli Karwowski and Anna Sebastianelli all homered for Valley View, which will host Scranton Prep at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. Prep edged Dallas 4-3 in a quarterfinal game.

Karwowski also tripled and had three RBI. Sebastianelli also knocked in three.

Nanticoke Area finished its season at 9-11.

Honesdale 4, Berwick 3

Honesdale scored in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Berwick in a D2-4A quarterfinal game and earn a semifinal matchup with Tunkhannock. That game will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tunkhannock.

Berwick finished with five hits. Nicole Yankowsky had a single and two RBI. Gabby Starr doubled while Alyssa Lewis and Brooke Seigel had singles.

The Dawgs finished the year at 8-12.

Tunkhannock 15, Wyoming Area 0 (4 inn.)

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`1`0`1`0

Mezzeo lf`0`0`0`0

Leo 3b-p`1`0`0`0

Earlley 3b`1`0`0`0

Janeski cf`2`0`0`0

Williams p`1`0`0`0

Giardina cf`1`0`0`0

Hallman`0`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`2`0`1`0

Allen ss`0`0`0`0

Gaylord p`1`0`0`0

Slusser 1b`1`0`0`0

Gasek 1b`0`0`0`0

Schultz rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`2`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Marabell c`2`0`1`5

McNeff 2b`3`1`1`0

Schultz ss`4`1`3`2

Wood 1b`2`2`1`3

K.Hannon p`2`2`2`0

M.Hannon p`1`0`0`0

Huff 3b`2`2`1`1

Patton`2`1`0`2

Van Ness lf`0`2`0`0

Iddings`1`1`0`0

Kerr`0`1`0`0

James cf`3`2`2`2

Totals`22`15`11`15

Wyoming Area`000`00 — 0

Tunkhannock`840`3 — 15

2B — Marabell, James. 3B — James. HR — Wood.

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams L`0.1`4`8`6`3`0

Leo`1.2`4`4`4`2`0

Gaylord`1.2`3`3`3`1`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon W`3`2`0`0`2`6

M.Hannon`1`0`0`0`1`2

Valley View 12, Nanticoke Area 0 (5 inn.)

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`2`0`0`0

Nice 1b`2`0`0`0

Brogan p`2`0`0`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Clark cf`2`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`2`0`0`0

Eisenhauer lf`1`0`0`0

Grabinski lf`0`0`0`0

Johnson 2b`1`0`0`0

Caceres`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`0`0

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Katwowski 2b`2`3`2`3

McVicar ss`3`2`2`2

Borosky 2b`2`1`0`0

Sebastianelli rf`3`2`2`3

A.Stafursky c`2`1`1`0

T.Stafursky p`2`1`0`1

Dupay cf`3`1`0`2

Sweeney lf`1`1`0`1

Fuller lf`1`0`0`0

Giovagnoli 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`12`7`12

Nanticoke`000`00 — 0

Valley View`20(10)`0x — 12

3B — Karwowski. HR — McVicar, Sebastianelli, Karwowski.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brogan L`4`7`12`11`4`5

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

T.Stafursky W`5`0`0`0`0`7

Honesdale 4, Berwick 3 (8 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis`4`1`1`0

Caladie`2`0`0`0

Starr`2`1`1`0

Lipsey`4`0`1`0

Yankowsky`4`1`1`2

B.Seigel`3`0`1`0

Berlin`3`0`0`0

Savoy`2`0`0`0

M.Seigel`2`0`0`0

Carro`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`3`5`2

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Cobourn`4`0`0`0

Maflione`4`0`0`0

A.Yarrish`4`0`1`0

Gregory`0`0`0`0

Decker`1`0`1`0

Gunusky`3`0`1`0

Young`3`1`1`0

Chee`3`0`0`0

K.Yarrish`4`2`2`1

Canfield`4`0`2`1

Edwards`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`4`8`2

Berwick`200`001`00 — 0

Honesdale`010`200`01 — 4

2B — Starr, Gurusky, K.Yarrish. 3B — A.Yarrish, K.Yarrish.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr L`7`8`4`2`5`8

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gregory`3`4`2`2`1`6

Decker W`5`1`1`0`4`0