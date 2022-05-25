🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Aside from the top of the first Tuesday, things went as planned for the Lake-Lehman softball team.

The hitting was there. So was the defense. And so was an 8-2 victory over Western Wayne in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals that sets up a third meeting with Holy Redeemer.

Third-seeded Lehman (12-6) travels to second-seeded Redeemer (11-4) for a semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We just started talking about that game. We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “We’ll start working as of now for Holy Redeemer. We kept it close in the last game, so I’m pretty confident. The girls are ready.”

Redeemer won both regular-season games, 4-1 and 3-2. The Black Knights stranded eight runners, including six in scoring position, in the final four innings of the first meeting.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Lehman freshman shortstop Kirsten Finarelli said, “but I think we’re ready. Third time’s the charm.”

Western Wayne (10-10) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in unique fashion. Emily Romanowski opened the game with a single to left. An out later, Kennedy Mistishin ripped a grounder down the third-base line.

As Lehman third baseman Hailey Kline try to cut it off, the ball hit either her foot or the base — perhaps both because everything happened in a split-second — and ricocheted out of play. There is no fence at that part of the field, and from the foul line to out-of-bounds area is about 10 feet.

The fortunate bounce for Western Wayne gave each runner an extra base and they scored on Tommi Vizcaino’s double.

The 2-0 advantage didn’t last long as Lehman scored five times in the bottom of the inning. Krista Scoblick opened the rally with a triple and scored on a groundout. Then Finarelli walked, Jillian Ulozas singled and Sarayah Smith hit an RBI single to tie the score. An error brought in a third run and Rylie Bucknavage plated the final two with a single to right.

Lehman picked up another run in the fourth on a throwing error, with the ball once again leaving the field at nearly the same spot that set up Western Wayne’s runs. Finarelli’s lead-off double in the fifth started a two-run fifth where runs scored on a groundout and an error.

Western Wayne’s only solid threat after the first inning came in the fifth when the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out. Finarelli, though, came up with a couple big defensive plays from her shortstop position.

Finarelli, who converted from catching, backhanded a grounder in the hole and threw home for a force out. She then raced in on a weak grounder and flipped to Kline at third for the final out of the inning.

“I’ve had Kirsten as a player since she was 8 years old, and Kirsten has always caught for me,” Chipego said. “So it’s learning a new position for her, just keeping her in the middle infield. She’s strong out there. She’s dependable. We can count on her to make the play and keep the girls fired up.”

PA’s Adams throws no-hitter

Gianna Adams threw a no-hitter and also homered as Pittston Area defeated Crestwood in a D2/4-5A quarterfinal game.

Third-seeded Pittston Area (18-0) will play at sec0nd-seeded Abington Heights (17-2) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Abington Heights defeated Shikellamy 5-0 in its quarterfinal game.

Adams struck out 14 and walked three. She was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and also adding a double. Tori Para was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBI.

MMI Prep, WVW eliminated

MMI Prep and Wyoming Valley West fell in their quarterfinal games as their seasons ended.

MMI lost 10-6 to Blue Ridge in the D2-A playoffs. Valley West lost to top-seeded West Scranton 12-2 in a D2/4-5A game.

Lake-Lehman 8, Western Wayne 2

W.Wayne`AB`R`H`BI

E.Romanowski ss`4`1`3`0

K.Romanowski p`3`0`1`0

Mistishin 1b`4`1`1`0

Vizcaino c`3`0`1`2

Daniels 2b`3`0`0`0

Sekelsky lf`3`0`1`0

Carroll cf`3`0`0`0

Maiocco rf`3`0`0`0

Griffen 3b`3`0`1`0

Totals`24`2`7`2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Scoblick lf`3`1`1`0

Beyer p`4`0`0`1

Finarelli ss`3`2`2`0

Ulozas c`3`2`1`0

Smith 1b`4`1`1`2

Hudak cf`3`1`0`0

Honeywell 1b`3`0`0`0

Bucknavage rf`3`0`1`2

Kline 3b`3`1`0`0

Totals`29`8`6`5

Western Wayne`200`000`0 — 2

Lake-Lehman`500`120`x — 8

2B — Vizcaino, Griffen, Finarelli. 3B — Scoblick.

Western Wayne`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Romanowski L`7`6`8`5`1`4

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer W`7`6`2`2`1`1

Pittston Area 6, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`0`0`0

Aton c`2`0`0`0

Koptcho p`1`0`0`0

Butler 3b`3`0`0`0

Pollack lf`3`0`0`0

Kalinowski 2b`3`0`0`0

Amend rf `2`0`0`0

Wisnewski 1b`2`0`0`0

Niznik cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`0`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`3`0`0`0

Weidlich cf`4`1`1`1

Para ss`2`2`2`2

Giardina 2b`2`0`0`0

Callahan c`3`0`1`0

Antal dp`3`0`2`1

Borthwick 3b`2`1`0`0

Mihalka lf`3`0`0`0

Adams p`3`2`2`2

Totals`26`6`8`6

Crestwood`000`000`0 – 0

Pittston Area`003`111`x – 6

2B – Adams. HR — Para, Adams.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho L`6`8`6`5`1`4

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7`0`0`0`3`14