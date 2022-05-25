🔊 Listen to this

Second-seeded Wyoming Area survived a scare from seventh-seeded Hanover Area on Tuesday.

The Warriors rallied with a five-run bottom of the sixth to defeat Hanover Area 6-4 in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal baseball game.

Wyoming Area (19-3) will host third-seeded Honesdale (9-11) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Hanover Area (5-14) had just two hits — singles from Zach Murphy and Tim Seriani — yet led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Nate Novakowski and Casey Noone each had two RBI for Wyoming Area. Evan Melberger and Jake Kelleher also had an RBI each. Melberger threw the first four innings before yielding to Lawall, who picked up the win in relief. The duo combined for 11 strikeouts.

Wyoming Area had defeated Hanover Area twice this season, 13-2 and 14-2.

Honesdale 2, Berwick 1

The Hornets broke a tie score with a run in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Berwick in a D2-4A quarterfinal game.

Max Mickel and Dallas Gombita had RBI for Honesdale, which finished with six hits.

Berwick (5-15) finished with three hits — singles from Colton Rinehimer, Ethan DiPippa and Keanu Lopez. Jeff Taylor threw a complete game and allowed one earned run.

Wilkes-Barre 9, Scranton 6

The Wolfpack snapped a 13-game losing streak and kept their season alive with a D2/4-6A quarterfinal win at Scranton.

WBA (3-17) will play at top-seeded Hazleton Area (18-1) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

Jimmy Kenzakoski and Sawyer Koretz had two RBI each for WBA. Ryan Novakowski pitched five innings, striking out eight, to pick up the win. John Mihalchik pitched the final two innings for the save.

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 4

Hanover`AB`R`H`BI

Klein 3b`3`0`0`1

Smith rf`3`0`0`0

Murphy ss`3`1`1`0

Martinez p`4`0`0`0

Hummer 1b`4`0`0`0

Richards c`1`0`0`0

Vigorito p`2`1`0`0

A.Schiel 2b`1`0`0`0

Seriani lf`2`0`1`1

Rivas cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`23`4`2`2

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`1`1`0

Melberger p-cf`4`0`1`1

Kelleher c`3`0`1`1

Hood 1b`2`1`1`0

Lawall 3b-p`3`1`2`0

Morgan cf-rf`1`1`1`0

Novakowski rf`3`1`1`2

Colarusso`2`0`0`0

B.Noone`0`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`3`1`1`2

Totals`25`6`9`6

Hanover Area`012`001`0 — 4

Wyoming Area`100`005`x — 6

2B — Hood, Mathis, Kelleher.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez L`5`8`6`6`3`5

Vigorito`1`1`0`0`0`0

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Melberger`4`1`3`1`6`5

Lawall W`3`2`1`1`1`6

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Scranton 6

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik rf`3`1`1`1

Cook 1b`4`1`2`1

Jo.Bottger ss`4`0`0`0

Novakowski p`3`3`2`0

Fernandes rf`0`0`0`0

Koretz lf`4`2`2`2

Kenzakoski 3b`4`1`2`2

Pampus c`3`1`0`0

Jones 2b`3`0`0`0

Simko cf`3`0`1`0

Totals`31`9`10`6

Scranton`AB`R`H`BI

Fox 3b`4`2`3`1

Yevitz ss`0`0`0`0

McIntyre dh`4`0`1`0

Domozych cf`2`1`1`0

Saita p`3`1`0`0

Bernavage p`0`0`0`0

Oritz 1b`2`0`0`0

Burke ph`2`0`2`2

Jacklinski lf`4`0`1`1

D.Labukas rf`3`1`0`0

Leonori 2b`4`0`0`0

C.Labukas c`3`1`1`1

Totals`31`6`9`5

WBA`023`001`3 — 9

Scranton`000`030`3 — 6

2B — Fox, Burke, Mihalchick, Koretz.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski W`5`5`3`3`2`8

Mihalchik S`2`4`3`3`2`3

Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Saita L`6.1`9`8`6`2`7

Bernavage`0.2`1`1`0`0`1