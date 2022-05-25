🔊 Listen to this

The field portion of the PIAA Track and Field Championships is likely to be the center of attention for Wyoming Valley Conference state title hopes Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk, Hazleton Area’s Matthew Cusatis and Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats are all top seeds in field events. Shoats is also defending champion and second seed in another event.

Mruk, in the Class 2A javelin, and Cusatis, in the Class 3A triple jump, each set District 2 boys meet records a week ago.

Shoats won the state title last year in the long jump in his first season of track and field. Now, in his first season as a high jumper, he is tied for the top seed in that event along with being the second seed in the long jump and part of the Royals’ sixth-seeded 400-meter relay team.

Seeds are determined based on efforts in district championships around the state.

Mruk’s District 2-winning throw of 210-6 in excellent conditions at Scranton Memorial Stadium was more than 28 feet better than the next-best effort in the state by District 7 champion Miles Higgins of Ligonier Valley. Wyoming Area has two of the top three seeds in the event with Blaise Sokach-Minnick third after a district throw of 181-2.

The record throw broke the mark of 202-9 set by Dunmore’s Gavin Darcy in 2017.

“I’ve been expecting it all season, but everything just came together,” Mruk said.

The top eight athletes in every event earn state medals and team points.

Based on seeds, Cusatis is the only WVC athlete expected to medal in Class 3A boys. He is first in the triple jump after going 47-11½ at the district meet to break the 42-year-old record previously established by Nanticoke’s Harry Hamilton. Cusatis is also tied for the fifth seed in the high jump after clearing 6-3.

Shoats cleared 6-6 for his Class 2A district title in the high jump. It was one of his four gold medals at the meet. He went 22-4½ while winning the long jump and landing the state’s second seed.

Wyoming Area, the WVC’s only district team champion, has several threats in Class 3A boys.

Aaron Crossley is seeded fifth in the 100-meter dash, Nico Sciandra is seventh in the 300 hurdles where he medaled last season and the Warriors are likely to contend in other events.

The 400 relay team is seeded ninth and Usamah Alansari is 10th in the 110 high hurdles.

Wyoming Area also has the conference’s top threat in Class 2A girls.

Madelyn Keating is seeded third in both the 1600 and 3200 and is part of the eighth-seeded 3200 relay team.

Holy Redeemer’s Isabella Granteed is the other WVC girl seeded to earn a medal. She is sixth in the 100 dash where two other District 2 sprinters, Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris and Montrose’s Tangi Smith are seeded 1-2.

Wyoming Area’s Toni Minichello is ninth in the javelin and Lake-Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski is 10th in the 300 hurdles.

Berwick’s Allie Melchiorre is the third seed in the Class 3A girls javelin.

Julia Lazo from Crestwood is tied for sixth in the pole vault and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Esabella Mendola is 10th in the 100 hurdles.

Field events are split among four sessions, scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mruk’s javelin, Cusatis’ triple jump and Shoats’ long jump are all among the seven field events to be decided in the Friday morning session.

Before those events are decided, Keating will have her first medal shot.

There are some alterations in the track format this year.

The 1600-meter run, which includes Keating, will be contested as a final only Friday at 9 a.m. as the first event on the track.

Otherwise, Friday on the track is strictly qualifying. All Saturday action is finals only.

The semifinal step in sprints has been eliminated with just one round of qualifying to reach the finals, rather than two.