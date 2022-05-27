Three-run homer gives Black Knights 6-5 win

Lake-Lehman’s Kirsten Finarelli, right, returns to the dugout after blasting a two-run home run against Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

Lake-Lehman’s Kirsten Finarelli, right, is greeted at home plate after blasting a two-run home run against Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

Lake-Lehman’s Kirsten Finarelli gets set to club a two-run home run against Holy Redeemer on Thursday in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal game. Finarelli’s blast put the Black Knights up 3-0 in the fifth inning.

Lake-Lehman’s Jillian Ulozas returns to the dugout after hitting a game-winning, three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning against Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

Lake-Lehman’s Jillian Ulozas heads for home after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning against Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

WILKES-BARRE — Lake-Lehman was not only down to its last out of the season but also its last strike.

Jillian Ulozas changed that with one swing.

Ulozas blasted a three-run home run to center to complete a seventh-inning rally as Lehman edged Holy Redeemer 6-5 Thursday in a District 2 Class 3A softball semifinal game.

Lehman (13-6) moved to Wednesday’s championship game and will play Mid Valley (18-2) at a time and site to be announced, although the University of Scranton has been mentioned as a possible site. Redeemer ended its season at 11-5.

Redeemer defeated Lehman twice during the regular season 4-1 and 3-2. Thursday’s game was reminiscent of the first matchup where Redeemer’s bats heated up late and scored three runs in the sixth inning.

This time the Royals scored four runs in the sixth — two on Payton Parker’s double and one each one Abby Williams’ second triple of the game and Kendra Santuk’s double — to take a 5-3 lead. Until then, Lehman pitcher Abby Beyer was inducing some weak contact and mixing in changeup at critical times.

She wasn’t worried about the abrupt deficit.

“Not really because I knew my team had my back,” Beyer said. “They did it in the field, they did it batting. Jillian’s home run, Ava (Hudak) hit great, everybody hit great.

Hailey Kline opened Lehman’s seventh with a single, but Redeemer got two quick outs. Kirsten Finarelli then injected more life into the comeback with a lined double to the left-center gap, sending Kline to third. That left it up to clean-up hitter Ulozas, who fell behind 1-2 in the count before launching a home run to center.

“I was just thinking the season was on the line,” said Ulozas, a senior catcher. “There was nothing I could do but to go all out and leave it all out there. This could have been my last game, but I decided we weren’t going to stop. I just needed to make contact and get on base, but I hit the right spot on the bat and it went over the fence.”

Redeemer got a two-out single from Kaylee Gryboski in the bottom of the seventh, but a flyout ended the game and the Royals’ season.

“We told the girls the fifth and sixth innings is where it’s at,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “You got to stay strong in the field in the fifth and sixth innings and as long as we do that we’ll win this game.”

Lehman took a 1-0 lead in the third. Sarayah Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a single by Ava Hudak and scored on a single by Lucy Honeywell.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Kline opened the inning with a double and two outs later Kirsten Finarelli lined a missile to center that was still climbing as it cleared the fence.

Redeemer cut the deficit in the fifth as Abby Williams tripled into the right field corner and scored on a sac fly by Kendra Santuk. The Royals, though, failed to capitalize on a first-and-second with one out opportunity in the first inning and stranded a runner at second in the third.

Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis wasn’t around to see the final inning. He was ejected by the home plate umpire after a called third strike for the first out of the sixth after three consecutive hits.

“(Lehman) is a good team. They hit the ball well,” Paulukonis said. “I think it just took long for us to hit the ball today. When you don’t start hitting until the fifth inning, things happen. We just didn’t get those key hits.”

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Lake-Lehman 6, Holy Redeemer 5

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Scoblick lf`4`0`0`0

Beyer p`4`0`0`0

Finarelli ss`3`2`2`2

Ulozas c`3`1`1`3

Smith 1b`2`1`0`0

Hudak cf`4`0`3`0

Honeywell 2b`4`0`1`1

Bucknavage rf`3`0`0`0

Kline 3b`2`2`2`0

Totals`29`6`9`6

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

K.Santuk c`3`0`1`2

Whitman cf`4`0`2`0

Kopec ss`3`0`1`0

J.Santuk p`4`1`1`0

Gryboski lf`4`1`2`0

Parker 2b`4`0`1`2

Paulukonis rf`3`0`1`0

Carter 1b`2`1`1`0

Williams 3b`3`2`2`1

Totals`30`5`12`5

Lake-Lehman`010`020`3 — 6

Holy Redeemer`000`014`0 — 5

2B — Finarelli, Kline, K.Santuk, J.Santk, Parker. 3B — Williams 2. HR — Finarelli, Ulozas.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer W`7`12`5`5`0`3

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk L`7`9`6`6`5`9