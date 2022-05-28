🔊 Listen to this

Two more wins and Kyle and Tucker Chesman will be state champions.

To get there, though, Dallas’ standout brother tandem will have to go through a team that has already won state gold this month.

The Chesmans excelled on Friday on the first day of the PIAA Class 2A doubles tennis championship, decisively winning a pair of matches to reach the state semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club.

Waiting for them Saturday morning will be the team of juniors Daniel Li and Kevin McHale, the District 12 doubles champions who helped the Masterman School win the PIAA Class 2A team title last weekend.

Kyle, a freshman, and Tucker, a sophomore, are guaranteed two matches on Saturday. The semifinal showdown is set for 10:30 a.m. and the medal round will start at 3:30 p.m.

The winning duo will face either District 7 champs Brody Golla and Alex Garvey of North Catholic or District 10 champs Aravind Turaga and Nathan Kisiel of Fairview. The losing teams will play for third place.

Dallas and Fairview squared off last week in the state team quarterfinals. In singles play, Kyle Chesman defeated Turaga and Tucker Chesman beat Kisiel — both in straight sets — but Fairview won the other three matches to earn the team victory over the Mountaineers.

Despite being the youngest team in the state tournament, the Chesmans have already had plenty of success, bringing home District 2 titles in doubles and team play for the Mountaineers.

For older brother Tucker, this is the second straight year he has reached the state doubles semifinals. Last spring he teamed with then-senior Dan Flynn to win the bronze at states.

That experience showed on Friday in Hershey as the Chesmans dropped just four games over the course of two matches to earn a pair of straight-set victories.

In the first round in the afternoon, they knocked off a pair of seniors from Juniata, beating District 6 champions Adam French and Gavin Kint 6-1, 6-1.

Advancing to the quarterfinals in the evening, the Chesmans didn’t lose any momentum when facing Paul Pabalan and Felix Fils, defeating the District 1 champs out of Holy Ghost Prep 6-2, 6-0. Pabalan and Fils entered the match with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round.

The Chesmans’ next opponents, Li and McHale, opened with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over District 7 runners-up Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing of South Park. Li and McHale won by the same score in the quarterfinals, knocking off District 3 champs George Brubaker and Connor Ott of Lancaster Catholic.

McHale was in the spotlight last Saturday when the state team championship came down to his match at No. 3 singles. With Masterman tied with Lancaster Country Day 2-2 — Li lost at No. 2 singles — McHale rebounded from a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and win the gold for his school.