Tunkhannock’s Paige Marabell hits one of her three home runs during Tuesday’s 9-2 victory over Valley View for the District 2 Class 4A championship.

Tunkhannock’s Kaya Hannon hits an RBI single in the third inning Tuesday to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

Tunkhannock second baseman Ella McNeff runs down a popup to shallow right field for an out.

Tunkhannock’s Gabby Wood (9) is greeted at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning Tuesday to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Tunkhannock’s Ella McNeff beats out a single against Valley View in the first inning of Tuesday’s District 2 Class 4A championship game.

EDWARDSVILLE — Tunkhannock’s Paige Marabell isn’t a typical leadoff hitter. Her power hitting makes her more suitable for the third spot or a cleanup role.

But as coach Bob Hegedty sees it, the leadoff role gives Marabell more at-bats and more chances to do damage like she did Tuesday afternoon.

Marabell slugged three home runs and cleanup hitter Gabby Wood added another as the duo combined to drive in all but one run in a 9-2 victory over Valley View in the District 2 Class 4A softball title game at Wilkes University.

“I’ve hit two (in a game) but never three,” Marabell said. “I didn’t expect it. It was a shock. I was right on the plate, so when she was making a mistake I was making her pay for it.”

Tunkhannock (17-6) will now begin a road which led the team to the PIAA Class 4A state championship game a year ago. The Tigers will play D4 champion Shamokin (14-7) in the first round of states on Monday at a site and time to be announced. Valley View finished 14-7.

“Our thought process is she’s only the leadoff hitter one time,” Hegedty said of Marabell. “And then as you see later in the game, she’s right there is somebody’s’s way. That’s a kid we want getting four or five at-bats a game versus only three or four.”

Marabell, though, hit two homers Tuesday leading off an inning. She opened the game with a solo shot to center and had a solo homer to left to start the sixth for Tunkhannock’s final run. She had a two-run homer in the fourth after Hannah James began the inning with a double.

After Marabell led off the first with a home run, Ella McNeff hit an infield single. An out later, Wood launched a pitch over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead.

“We all went into this game confident with the hitting,” Wood said. “We all practiced and hit good all week. I think just going in confident shows at the plate.”

Wood added a two-run double in the fifth as Tunkhannock scored three more times for a 6-2 lead. Kaya Hannon followed with an RBI infield single to score the frame’s final run. McNeff started everything with a leadoff double. Emily Schultz then reached on an error and eventually scored.

In all, Tunkhannock had 11 hits with seven of them for extra bases. The Tigers’ offense has suffered from some pockets this season when the bats weren’t clicking.

“Super proud of the girls,” Hegedty said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season. We’ve been struggling with our hitting a little bit throughout the season, but we’ve been working really hard at it over probably the last three weeks. We really try to grind out our hitting and have better approaches at the plate.”

Valley View had just four hits through the first five innings. The Cougars added three singles in the sixth to load the bases with one out, but failed to score.

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Tunkhannock 9, Valley View 2

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Kawowski 2b`4`0`1`0

McVicar ss`2`0`1`0

Borosky 3b`3`0`1`0

Sabastianelli rf`3`0`1`0

A.Stafursky c`3`1`2`0

T.Stafursky p`2`1`0`0

Dupay cf`3`0`0`0

Sweeney lf`3`0`0`1

Giovignoli 1b`3`0`1`0

Totals`29`2`7`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Marabell c`4`3`3`4

McNeff 2b`4`2`3`0

Schultz ss`3`1`0`0

Wood 1b`4`2`2`4

K.Hannon p`3`0`1`1

Patton cr`0`0`0`0

Huff 3b`2`0`0`0

Van Ness lf`3`0`1`0

Kulsicavage rf`3`0`0`0

M.Hannon ph`3`0`0`0

James cf`3`1`1`0

Totals`29`9`11`9

Valley View`020`000`0 — 2

Tunkhannock`303`201`x — 9

2B — Kawowski, Borosky, A.Stafursky, McNeff, Wood, James. HR — Marabell 3, Wood.

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

T.Stafursky L`6`11`9`8`0`7

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon W`7`7`2`2`0`3