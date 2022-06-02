🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Jillian Ulozas (15) beats the throw to Mid Valley catcher Kaylee Teranella to score in the first inning on Wednesday at Marywood.

Lake-Lehman players (from left) Ava Hudak, Hailey Kline and Brenna Hunt pack up their gear after their district title game was suspended and pushed back to Thursday.

Lake-Lehman left fielder Krista Scoblick (1) makes an over-the-shoulder catch backed up by center fielder Ava Hudak in the first inning on Wednesday.

Lake-Lehman shortstop Kristen Finarelli makes a catch on an infield pop up in the third inning against Mid Valley.

DUNMORE — Lake-Lehman was nearly halfway to an upset in the District 2 Class 3A softball semifinal when the game was suspended because of dangerous weather conditions at Marywood University late Wednesday afternoon.

The Black Knights led top-seeded Mid Valley, 3-2, after three innings when the game was halted with the teams warming up for the start of the fourth inning. After the teams and fans left the field, a thunderstorm, including hail and high winds, moved through the area.

As of Wednesday night, the plan is to complete the game following the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional championship game Thursday afternoon between Pittston Area and West Scranton. That game, originally scheduled as the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, was postponed to 2 p.m. Thursday at Marywood.

Threatening weather is again part of the Thursday forecast.

Tuesday’s doubleheader opener was delayed repeatedly, pushing back the start more than two hours before Lake-Lehman jumped ahead in the first inning.

The first two Black Knights reached base and two unearned runs scored. Lead-off hitter Krista Scoblick reached on an error and eventually came home when a teammate was thrown out on a first-and-third, double-steal attempt. Jillian Ulozas walked and scored when Sarayah Smith followed with a single that led to a throwing error.

Mid Valley loaded the bases in just two pitches, back-to-back singles and an intentional walk to returning state Class 3A Player of the Year Maranda Runco.

The Spartanettes, however, managed just one run in the first and tied the game with another in the second.

Lake-Lehman (13-6) regained the lead when Scoblick led off the third with a single, moved up on two groundouts and scored on a two-out, infield single to deep short by Ulozas.

Lackawanna League Division 3 champion Mid Valley (18-2) reached the state final last year.

H.S. FOOTBALL

UNICO game postponed

Wednesday night’s scheduled UNICO Football Classic, the 70th annual game and the first since 2019, was postponed due to inclement weather after a thunderstorm rolling through the area caused the game to be stopped before it was even able to start.

The game will be played 7 p.m. Thursday at Wyoming Area’s stadium in West Pittston.

Despite the rain, the show did go on for this year’s Miss UNICO pageant, with Wyoming Valley West senior Annabelle Wojciechowski crowned Miss UNICO 2022 and winning a check for $2,500.

Runner-ups Myla Vnuk of Nanticoke Area and Cara Mia Hogan of Pittston Area each received $1,000, and finalists Julia Crane of Wyoming Area, Braylen Feist of Crestwood and Jenna Harvey of West Side CTC each received $100.

IL BASEBALL

RailRiders, IronPigs called off

The forecast also led to the RailRiders’ game against rival Lehigh Valley at PNC Field to be postponed earlier in the afternoon.

That game will now be made up as part of a seven-inning, single-admission doubleheader on Friday. The twinbill will start at 5:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

The series against the IronPigs is set to resume at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Moosic.