Wyoming Seminary boys lacrosse took the next step this spring. The Blue Knights are hopeful that there will be more to come soon.

A historic season came to an end for the program in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, falling 15-8 to Lampeter-Strasburg at Emmaus High School.

Matt Swartz scored four goals to lead the Knights while Xavier Beaulac finished with two. Jack Herron and Lucas Bartron had one apiece.

It was a breakthrough season for Seminary, which ended Crestwood’s long run as District 2 Class 2A champions with a convincing win in the finals. The Knights followed that up by beating Lewisburg in the opening round at states.

Goals were harder to come by on Saturday as District 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg clamped down and rode an 8-2 halftime lead to victory.

With only a handful of seniors on the roster, Seminary will have an eye on defending its district title and reaching this stage again next season. Herron, Swartz and Beaulac are among the standouts who are in line to return.

Lampeter-Strasburg advances to Tuesday’s state semifinals against District 1 champion Marple Newtown.

Marple Newtown knocked off reigning state champ Allentown Central Catholic 16-10. The other semifinal will pit Mars Area and Penncrest.