The manager in the baseball movie, Bull Durham, said, “This is a simple game. You throw the ball. You hit the ball. You catch the ball.”

Great line, but baseball is much more complicated. So is life.

Baseball is a strategic sport centered on the cat-and-mouse interaction that takes place during every at-bat. Pitch selection, speed, location and sequence are based upon the hurler’s strengths and the hitter’s abilities. Defenders position themselves according to hitters’ tendencies and teams must get 27 outs to win a game; they can’t run out the clock. Winners play team ball, react quickly and do the little things that add up to success.

So much of baseball comes down to strategy and teamwork, and sometimes that goes beyond the game itself.

Flag Day calls to mind Chicago Cubs outfielder Rick Monday’s heroics in April 1976 during the U.S. bicentennial when a man and his son ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium attempting to set an American flag on fire. Monday swiftly ran from his outfield position and removed the gas-soaked flag before the pair could ignite it, spoiling their planned protest.

And who can forget the American flag that flew over the mangled remains of the Twin Towers after September 11, 2001, or the huge flags that were unfurled days later when baseball returned to the field to honor the lives lost, the country attacked and those left to pick up the pieces?

With the senseless mass shootings, racial tension and other ongoing societal issues and challenges we face today, people again want to be heard. San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler is so displeased with what is happening that he recently announced he won’t participate in the playing of the national anthem and honoring the flag before each game until things change for the better.

It would be great if effective solutions were that easy, but even Kapler doubts his actions will “move the needle.”

While many of us prefer that sports figures and other celebrities stay in their lane, they, too, have the Constitutional right to freedom of speech. It’s important to shine a light on important topics, but public figures, with their ability to influence, must consider their actions and words carefully, especially when their messages are symbolic and can be interpreted differently.

As a result, their intent is often lost in the noise. With so many Americans insulted by protests associated with the flag and national anthem, is that the best way to move forward together? Does it make sense to alienate so many people when it’s going to take cooperation, compromise and teamwork to make a true difference?

Kapler appeared for the national anthem on Memorial Day to honor our military, but that exception itself highlights the need to find ways other than mere symbolic gestures if we want to encourage positive action and attain true social reform.

Manager Tony LaRussa of the Chicago White Sox agrees there are many problems to address in our country but emphasizes that actions interpreted as dishonoring the flag are not the best way. The flag means too much to our veterans and Gold Star families who have lost loved ones in our defense.

Kapler asked if our country’s leadership is dedicated to representing our best interests. He wonders if the U.S. is really “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Those questions must be answered. But is a two-minute symbolic gesture before an athletic event the best way to move forward?

Kapler’s Giants are in the Congressional district served by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Perhaps Gabe should invite the Speaker and her colleagues to a meeting with the team, its employees and fans to ask those questions, and share concerns and suggestions. Might that be more effective than hanging in the dugout until it’s time for the first pitch?

All professional sports teams could conduct similar events. The Washington Nationals, given their geography, have a wonderful opportunity to get the attention of Congress and the White House. Imagine similar productive efforts in sports cities from sea to shining sea.

We need more teams to do things like the New York Yankees and Tampa Rays did recently when they used their social media platforms to provide “facts about gun violence in America” rather than the typical live commentary and game updates normally provided.

“We all deserve to be safe – in America,” the Rays posted. “The most recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core. This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way.”

The Yankees posted to the team’s more than 3.6 million Twitter followers, “The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo, and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable.”

Those messages are easy to understand, and there’s no room for people to wonder what the teams are saying, no need to interpret symbolic gestures.

Baseball did a great thing in 1947 when it righted a wrong as Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby broke the color barrier in the National and American Leagues. Baseball was also an effective social reform catalyst during the 1960s when players such as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson, Roberto Clemente, and other minority players won fans over with their play and daily example.

It can be that catalyst again.

American poet Walt Whitman is paraphrased as saying, “I see great things in baseball. It’s our game, the American game. It will repair our losses and be a blessing to us.”

To repair our losses and be a blessing, we must not ignore problems, but approach them with the same principles that make baseball great: teamwork, sacrifice, smart strategy and total effort until the last out. It’s the formula to promote balanced reform that respects the rights of all citizens while ensuring their safety and well-being.

The many thousands who stood tall for the flag and made the ultimate sacrifice for us would be impressed by our honoring them with such commitment to taking positive actions to make our country and world better.

That’s the way to play ball both on and off the field. Anything else is just lip service.

David Jolley is an accredited public relations and marketing communications professional, writer, and author.