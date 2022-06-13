🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 10-1 to the Syracuse Mets on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. Ender Inciarte homered but the RailRiders four-game winning streak was halted in the series final.

Inciarte led off the second inning with a solo home run to right off of Mets starter Trevor Cahill. It was Inciarte’s fourth of the season, three of which have been hit at Syracuse’s NBT Bank Stadium.

In the bottom of the third, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Matt Krook hit Daniel Johnson to start the inning. Johneshwy Fargas reached on a sac bunt and an error that allowed Johnson to score. Fargas stole home to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. After Dominic Smith beat the shift with a single, Mark Vientos homered to right to extend the advantage to 4-1.

Syracuse scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth on a pair of home runs, three doubles and a single to cap the day at 10-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had baserunners in every inning except the ninth but could not plate another run against five Mets relievers. The RailRiders stranded 13 men on-base Sunday.

Krook (1-6) took the loss after allowing all four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out seven. Michel Otanez (1-0) worked 1.2 innings for the win.

The RailRiders took four out of seven games in the series, capturing their second series win of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is home on Tuesday as the Rochester Red Wings head to PNC Field for the first time this year.