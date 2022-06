🔊 Listen to this

The New York Mets’ Starling Marte, left, scores as Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, right, chases down an errant throw from second baseman Matt Duffy after an infield single by the Mets’ Pete Alonso during the seventh inning of a game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday.

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out the Los Angeles Angels’ Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a game in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and the New York Mets closed out their long trip to California with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup, while Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, who took two of three at The Big A to go 5-5 on their season-high 10-game trip.

Mike Trout had an RBI single for the Angels, who lost five of seven during a homestand when Joe Maddon was fired as manager. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off.

Davis connected on an elevated fastball from Patrick Sandoval (3-2) and put it into the Mets’ bullpen in left field for a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. It was only Davis’ second home run of the season, with the other coming April 24 at Arizona.

Davis has a .263 batting average, but he has produced at a .357 clip (20 for 56) with five RBIs over his last 16 games.

Alonso had two hits, including a solo shot in the ninth inning, and drove in two runs to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Walker (4-2), who had only 25 strikeouts in his first nine starts, posted his 10th career game with double-digit Ks. The right-hander had three strikeouts in the second and fourth innings, and also picked Brandon Marsh off first base in the third. He gave up one run on six hits in six innings.

Marsh led off the Angels’ first with a double to right field and scored on Trout’s hit to left.

Marte, who missed three games due to quad tightness, tied it in the third with an RBI double. Tyler Wade was playing center field with Trout as the designated hitter and came in three steps before the drive went over his head. The ball rolled to the wall, which allowed Brandon Nimmo to score from first.

New York tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Marte scored on Alonso’s single.

Sandoval also went seven innings and was charged with two runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts.

Braves 4, Pirates 3

ATLANTA – Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1. They were 5½ games back in the NL East. This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six straight games. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.

Wright (7-3) allowed five hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Kenley Jansen earned his 18th save in 21 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.

Quintana (1-4) was charged with six hits and four runs in five innings and had allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts.

Brewers 4, Nationals 1

WASHINGTON — Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee snap an eight-game losing streak.

Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563 as the Brewers snapped their longest skid since September 2015.

Washington was denied its first sweep since taking two from Toronto on Aug. 17-18 of last year and its first three-game sweep since June 14-16, 2021 against Pittsburgh. It was the first time this season the last-place Nationals entered the final game of a series with a chance at a sweep.

Andrew McCutchen added a solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the season and first since May 21 against Washington.

Hoby Milner (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, escaping a two-on, two-out jam he inherited from starter Jason Alexander by striking out pinch-hitter Maikel Franco. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save in 20 opportunities.

Washington’s Paolo Espino (0-1), making his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances, allowed a run on four hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.

Astros 9, Marlins 4

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve homered and Houston snapped its three-game losing streak.

Verlander (8-2) set down the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a flare single into shallow right field in the fourth inning. He gave up four unearned runs and three hits, walked one and struck out five in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.94. This was Verlander’s first career win against Miami and third straight start to go seven innings.

Houston was 3 for 35 with runners in scoring position during the series and had pushed across just two runs over the previous 12 innings before breaking out in the fourth.

Edward Cabrera (2-1), who gave up one earned run and three hits in the first two starts of the season, was tagged by Houston for five runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Giants 2, Dodgers 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of the division-leading Dodgers, beating Los Angeles.

Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski homered off Julio Urías in the first to send the stumbling Dodgers to their sixth loss in eight games.

Chris Taylor doubled twice for Los Angeles, but was forced out of the game after suffering a cut near his right eye when he crashed into the fence in left field trying to make a catch.

The Dodgers remained one-half game ahead of San Diego in the NL West. The Giants pulled within 3 ½ games of first place.

Rodón (5-4) had six strikeouts and pitched around three walks and a pair of leadoff doubles for his win in more than a month. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his third save.

Urías (3-6 ) struck out 10 in six innings but remained winless since May 20. The Dodgers left-hander didn’t walk a batter and set down 15 straight following Yastrzemski’s home run with one out in the first.

Guardians 6, Athletics 3

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and Cleveland defeated Oakland.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that put Cleveland ahead after Oakland scored a run in the top of the inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.

Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings, a solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the first. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 11th save and Cleveland took three of four in the series.

Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown his back-to-back homers in the eighth for Oakland, which hasn’t won consecutive games since May 24-25 against Seattle. Cole Irvin (3-2) allowed five runs — four earned — in 5 2/3 innings.

Rangers 8, White Sox 6, 12 Innings

CHICAGO — Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th.

José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left. Charlie Culberson caught the ball, then threw out automatic runner Luis Robert trying to tag up and take third. Robert overslid the base and was tagged easily by Ezequiel Duran, setting off a loud round of boos.

In the top of the inning, Adolis García singled off Matt Foster (1-2) and scored on Heim’s single. A review confirmed García was safe on the slide.

Duran hit a three-run homer off José Ruiz in the 11th, but the Rangers surrendered their 6-3 lead. Seby Zavala had a sac fly off Joe Barlow (2-1). Danny Mendick tripled when Culberson and center fielder Eli White collided, cutting the deficit to one. AJ Pollock singled to tie it.

White homered and had a sac fly for the Rangers, who won for just the fifth time in 12 games.

Red Sox 2, Mariners 0

SEATTLE — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter and Boston edged Seattle.

Boston closed out a successful West Coast swing by shutting down Seattle’s offense, allowing only Luis Torrens’ single in the fifth inning. The Red Sox finished 8-2 on a 10-game trip.

After reliever Paul Sewald hit Rob Refsnyder on a 2-2 fastball in the eighth, he was ahead 0-2 to Devers and threw a fastball well outside the strike zone. Devers got his barrel to the pitch and drove it into Boston’s bullpen in left for his 14th homer.

It was the second straight day Sewald (3-2) allowed a homer after Bobby Dalbec’s blast in the ninth Saturday.

Tyler Danish (2-0) was the third Boston reliever and earned the victory. John Schreiber got help in the eighth from a terrific diving catch by Refsynder in right field to rob Ty France of extra bases. Tanner Houck pitched the ninth for his second save.

Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0

DETROIT — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and Toronto beat Detroit.

The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games. Toronto has the third-best record in the American League, trailing the East-leading New York Yankees in its division and West-leading Houston.

Stripling (3-1) allowed only one hit for the second straight start and struck out four without a walk. Yimi Garcia, Trent Thornton and Jordan Romano followed with three innings of one-hit relief.

Tarik Skubal (5-3) lost for the first time since April 28 and lasted just four innings, the shortest outing since his first start of the season. Skubal struck out three in three scoreless innings before giving up Guerrero’s 421-foot line drive over the left-center fence, a two-run drive and his 14th homer of the season.

Reds 7, Cardinals 6

ST. LOUIS — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak.

Friedl broke a 4-4 tie with a long drive to right field and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly. Pham homered against his former team in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Alexis Diaz posted his second save.

Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six.

Dakota Hudson (4-3) allowed six runs on nine hits over seven innings. He entered the game with a 6-0 lifetime record against Cincinnati.

Rays 6, Twins 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Springs (3-2) continued his impressive transition to the starting rotation. He struck out five and walked two in 5 1/3 innings against a Twins team that had scored a combined 15 runs in winning the first two games of the series.

Arozarena was hit by a pair of pitches twice and visibly upset with Minnesota starter Cole Sands. Arozarena then stole two bases and added an RBI double.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run for Tampa Bay.

Sands (0-3) struggled again, giving up five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He has allowed 13 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings in his first three career starts.

Rockies 4, Padres 2

SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead Colorado past San Diego.

The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin. He went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.

San Diego’s Manny Machado had two singles, leaving him two hits shy of 1,500.

With the score tied at 2 and two outs in the eighth, McMahon doubled into the right field corner off Luis García (4-3) to bring in Sam Hilliard and José Iglesias. C.J. Cron and Iglesias hit consecutive one-out singles and Hilliard pinch-ran for Cron.

Márquez (3-5) held the Padres to two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking none. Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth, including Machado, for his 13th save.

Rockies left fielder Yonathan Daza made a spectacular leaping catch to rob Kim Ha-seong of a homer leading off the sixth. Daza also had three singles and scored a run.

Orioles 10, Royals 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading Baltimore past Kansas City.

Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.

Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings. Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first. Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.

Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.