For the first time in over a month, the RailRiders opened a series with a win. And, especially given the opponent, they did it in style.

Hayden Wesneski teamed with Vinny Nittoli and Zach Greene on a five-hit shutout as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre posted an emphatic 7-0 victory over first-place Rochester on Tuesday at PNC Field.

Wesneski allowed just three hits without a walk over six innings for the win while striking out one. Nittoli took over and allowed two hits over the seventh and eighth before Greene took it home with a scoreless ninth.

The RailRiders were clinging to a 1-0 lead thanks to a Derek Dietrich RBI single in the second before breaking it open in the sixth.

Tim Locastro drew a bases-loaded walk to get a rally started before Estevan Florial drove in two runs with a single to push the lead to 4-0.

Oswald Peraza added a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth before Locastro hit his first homer in Triple-A this season, a two-run shot that made it 7-0.

Locastro finished with three RBI while he, Florial, Peraza and Dietrich all had two hits apiece.

Wesneski, who has suffered a handful of hard-luck losses this season, improved to 2-6. RailRiders pitchers combined to allow just one extra-base hit on the night, a third-inning double by Andrew Stevenson.

It was the RailRiders’ first win in a series opener since May 10 in Syracuse.