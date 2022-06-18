🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area senior Jonathan Joseph recently was awarded a $1,250 scholarship for his accomplishments in athletics and academics by the Anthracite Golf Association through the Scranton Area Foundation.

Joseph played in many junior tournaments on the AGA Tour, culminating with his participation in the 2021 Tournament of Champions in August of 2021.

He began his golfing career in the local USGL and then moved on to play on several tours within the Philadelphia Junior Tour circuit. He was also a regional winner in the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition in 2017.

As a four-year letter winner on the Hazleton Area golf team, Joseph was a three-time district qualifier and lost in a one-hole playoff in the 2021 Pre-District Two tournament after posting a 73 at Fox Hill Country Club. He was part of four division championship teams and helped the Cougars defeat Dallas for the 2020 Wyoming Valley Conference championship.

As a senior, Joseph was one of 32 seniors recognized for his athletic and academic accomplishments as a Scholar Athlete by the West Hazleton Improvement Club. The Times Leader recognized him as one of the top WVC golfers in 2021.

He was a consistent Highest Honors student and was a member of the National Honor Society. He also was part of several extra-curricular clubs including three-year member (one letter) in boys basketball, Executive Council, FBLA, Spirit Club and History Club.

Joseph has worked for the past four years at the Valley Country Club and has volunteered for the Palermo Foundation, Arianna’s CDH Foundation, and Coaches vs. Cancer. He is the son of Michael and Jennifer Joseph. He will attend the University of Pittsburgh starting this fall and will major in Business Administration.