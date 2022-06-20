🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jack Suwinski, center, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walkoff solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jack Suwinski (65) leaps onto home plate after hitting a walkoff solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers during the ninth inning of a game in Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was Suwinski’s third solo home run of the game.

PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Suwinski is the first Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game since Andrew McCutchen on Aug. 1, 2009.

The 23-year-old Suwinski took a sinker from starter Alex Cobb deep for a solo shot in the fourth before doing the same to Sam Long for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. He has 11 home runs in 47 games this season.

Thairo Estrada homered off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar leading off the top of the ninth, tying the game at 3. Bednar (3-1) was working his second inning of relief and struck out two of the final three batters to end the ninth.

Orioles 2, Rays 1

BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

Santander’s solo home run helped the Orioles win back-to-back series against the Rays for the first time since 2017.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was scratched Sunday morning because of a stomach virus. As a result, manager Brandon Hyde was forced into a bullpen game.

Austin Voth, claimed by the Orioles off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7, made his first start of the season and 23rd of his five-year career. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Orioles used seven pitchers and Nick Vespi (2-0) picked up the win after holding the Rays without a run over 11/3 innings. Jorge López earned his 11th save by getting the last four outs.

Corey Kluber (3-4) entered the game 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts against Baltimore. He gave up the homer to Santander in the first.

Tigers 7, Rangers 3

DETROIT — Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as Detroit earned a split of the four-game series.

The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Rangers hit a homer in the first — this time, it was Corey Seager — only to let Grossman homer during a three-run reply in the bottom of the inning.

Dane Dunning (1-5) walked Victor Reyes to start the inning, then hit Harold Castro before Grossman slugged his second homer in 24 hours and second of the season.

Marlins 6, Mets 2

NEW YORK — Jerar Encarnación had a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting Miami over the New York Mets.

Encarnación became the first player since at least 1901 with a grand slam and an outfield assist in his debut. He also stole a base in the ninth inning.

Wearing unfashionably high uniform No. 64, Encarnación struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats, then came to the plate with the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (7-2) trailing 1-0 in the seventh.

Seth Lugo relieved Chris Bassitt (5-5) with the bases loaded and fell behind 3-1 in the count. Encarnación took a called strike and then drove a 92.6 mph fastball 371 feet to the opposite field and over the right-field wall. He raised his right arm in triumph while rounding first base. He became the second Miami player with a grand slam for his first big league hit after Jeremy Hermida against St. Louis pitcher Alberto Reyes on Aug. 31, 2005.

Brewers 6, Reds 3

CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe each hit two-run homers as Milwaukee got its fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini’s homer.

Braves 6, Cubs 0

CHICAGO — Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and Atlanta beat Chicago.

Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.

Anderson (6-3) struck out six and walked two in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 3-0 with a 4.37 ERA in four June starts.

Ian Happ had two of Chicago’s six hits. The Cubs dropped to 3-12 in their last 15 games.

While Anderson breezed through Chicago’s lineup for much of the day, Kyle Hendricks (2-6) struggled for the Cubs.

Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4

BOSTON — Nick Pivetta pitched seven dominant innings with 10 strikeouts, Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer and Boston won its fifth straight series.

Trevor Story added a solo shot and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a go-ahead single for the Red Sox, who rebounded after getting blown out 11-2 on Saturday night for their 13th victory in 17 games.

St. Louis wrapped up just its second visit to Fenway Park in 14 years. The Cardinals have lost three of four.

Juan Yepez had a pinch hit three-run homer in the ninth and Tyler O’Neill had three hits for the Cardinals.

Pivetta (7-5) gave up just one run and four hits, with four walks. He’s 7-1 with a 1.77 ERA in his last nine starts. Tanner Houck struck out Brendan Donovan for the final out for his fourth save.

Andre Pallante (2-2) pitched sharply into the sixth for the Cardinals, allowing two runs, four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Rockies 8, Padres 3

DENVER — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and Colorado completed a three-game sweep.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.

Antonio Senzatela (3-3) pitched six strong innings, Elias Diaz also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado.

Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres.

Colorado broke it open with a big fifth. Brendan Rodgers and Cron had RBU singles against Blake Snell (0-4). Steven Wilson relieved and Grichuk hit a three-run drive that put the Rockies up 6-1.

Athletics 4, Royals 0

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping Oakland end an eight-game home losing streak.

Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep. Oakland, which won for the third time in 18 games overall, still owns the worst record in baseball at 23-45.

The Royals stranded six runners in scoring position and were shut out for the ninth time this season.

Koenig (1-2) gave up two hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Brady Singer (3-2) allowed six hits and three runs with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for Kansas City.

Diamondbacks 7, Twins 1

PHOENIX — Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and Arizona beat Minnesota.

Merrill Kelly (6-4) threw seven effective innings as the D-backs built their lead. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

The Diamondbacks took two of three games in the series.

Pavin Smith snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a single in the second. He added a solo homer in the fifth that gave Arizona a 3-1 lead.

Chris Archer (1-3) took the loss for the Twins after giving up two runs in four innings.

Angels 4, Mariners 0

SEATTLE — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Trout tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.

The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Max Stassi added an RBI double for the Angels, who won four of five against Seattle.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got the win, pitching the sixth inning with two strikeouts. Six Angels pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Logan Gilbert (7-3) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

Guardians 5, Dodgers 3

LOS ANGELES — Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with the bases-loaded in the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez hit his first major league homer and scored the winning run, and Cleveland rallied to beat Los Angeles.

The surging Guardians took two of three from the Dodgers and have won 15 of their last 19. Cleveland was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez for the second straight game due to right thumb discomfort.

Shane Bieber struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings. The Guardians are unbeaten in their last 11 games when the right-hander is on the mound. Eli Morgan (3-2) got the win and Emmanuel Clase retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth for his 15th save.

Freddie Freeman homered and Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Dodgers. Andrew Heaney, making his first start in two months, went five-plus innings.

The Guardians loaded the bases against Craig Kimbrel (0-3) in the ninth. Gimenez had an RBI single with the infield drawn in and Ernie Clement added a sacrifice fly.

Astros 4, White Sox 3

HOUSTON — Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered for his first major league hit and Mauricio Dubón added a two-run shot to power Houston.

The victory broke a tie between Astros manager Dusty Baker and White Sox manager Tony La Russa, giving the 73-year-old Baker a 106-105 edge against the 77-year-old La Russa in regular-season matchups dating to 1996.

Houston led by 3 in the eighth before AJ Pollock had an RBI triple and scored on Jake Burger’s grounder. Héctor Neris struck out Reese McGuire to limit the damage.

Ryan Pressly walked the leadoff batter in the ninth before retiring the next three to get his 13th save.

Matijevic made it 2-0 when he sent a fastball from Michael Kopech (2-3) into the seats in left field for an opposite-field homer with two outs in the fourth inning.

Danny Mendick walked with one out in the fifth and scored on a two-out double by Robert that cut the lead to 2-1. Dubón’s homer int he bottom of the inning made it 4-1.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (4-3) allowed five hits and one run while tying a season-high with four walks in five innings to get his first win since May 25.