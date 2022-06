🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain defeated Kingston-Forty Fort 5-0 in a District 31 major softball game on Monday.

Lacey Youngblood picked up the win for Back Mountain striking out nine. Anna Rolland, Sydney Haydu, Lucy Brunn and Youngblood all had hits for Back Mountain.

Addison Gaylord and J. Sobieski led the hitting for Kingston-Forty Fort.