Pittston Area’s Skylar Borthwick waits for the throw to record an out on Wednesday at Misericordia.

Wiilkes-Barre Area’s Lyssa Rhodes makes the turn around third base on the way to score a run for the East All-Stars in the fifth inning on Wednesday.

Pittston Area’s Tori Para, playing shortstop for the East All-Star team, gets under a fly ball in the fourth inning on Wednesday.

West All-Star Riley Baird from Nanticoke Area fields a ball and makes a throw to first base for an out in the third inning.

DALLAS TWP. — Jessica Koptcho played a major role in getting the West a lead.

Tori Para was prominent in the East cutting into that lead.

Koptcho and Para wound up as their team’s Most Valuable Player award winners Thursday when the West held on for a 4-2 victory in the 42nd annual Robert L. Dolbear Senior All-Star Softball Game.

The Dallas Kiwanis Club-sponsored event is for recent Wyoming Valley Conference graduates.

Crestwood’s Koptcho, playing for the team coached by her father, Dave Koptcho, threw four scoreless innings as the starting and winning pitcher. She also doubled to drive in Crestwood teammate Brooke Aton with the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, then singled and scored the second run, sparking a three-run fourth inning.

“I was just looking to meet the girls that I’ve been playing against my whole life,” said Koptcho, who is headed to NCAA Division III Mount Aloysius in Cresson to pitch for the softball team while studying medical imaging. “ … It was awesome to play with girls I never got to play with before so I was real excited about that.”

Pittston Area’s Para, who started at shortstop and also played second base, matched Koptcho’s offensive statistics. She was 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI.

Para helped reduce the 4-0 deficit to 4-2. She doubled to drive in Wilkes-Barre Area’s Lyssa Rhodes, who had walked with two out. Para then scored on a single by Jenna Santuk.

“We had a great group of girls that I played with in fall ball,” said Para, who will play at Marywood University in Dunmore while studying communications science. “We meshed really well and got along, but coming into the game, we were just looking to meet some of the girls and play against good competition.”

Reliever Tiffany Brogan from Nanticoke recovered from allowing five straight runners to reach base. With the help of a pickoff by catcher Ali Keener, a teammate with the Trojanettes, she escaped with just two runs allowed in the fifth.

Brogan got out of the fifth on a strikeout, the first of four she had in a stretch of six batters.

Koptcho scored her run on a double by Lake-Lehman’s Jillian Ulozas, who, along with Keener, also came in to score during the inning.

In addition to Nanticoke, Crestwood and Lake-Lehman, the winning West team also had players from Northwest.

The East coached by Frank Parente, who led Pittston Area to its 25-0, state championship season, had players from Pittston Area, Wilkes-Barre Area, Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Valley West.

Robert L. Dolbear Senior All-Star Game

West 4, East 2

East`AB`R`H`BI

Weidlich cf`3`0`1`0

Rhodes 2b-ss`3`1`0`0

Para ss-2b`3`1`2`1

Santuk p-3b`4`0`1`1

Borthwick 3b-1b`4`0`1`0

Moran rf`3`0`1`0

Kasper lf-p`3`0`1`0

Leach 1b-lf`3`0`0`0

Duesler c`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`2`7`2

West`AB`R`H`BI

Aston c`2`1`0`0

Brogan 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Koptcho p-1b`3`1`2`1

Keener 1b-c`2`1`0`0

Ulozas rf`3`1`1`1

Pollock lf`2`0`0`1

Baird 2b-ss`2`0`0`0

Harvey ss-3b`1`0`0`0

Miller cf`2`0`0`0

Amend dp`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`3`3

East`000`020`0 — 2

West`100`300`x — 4

2B — Para, Koptcho, Ulozas.

East`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Santuk L`4`3`4`2`3`3

Kasper`2`0`0`0`0`0

West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho W`4`2`0`0`1`3

Brogan SV`3`5`2`2`2`5