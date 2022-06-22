🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain defeated Northwest 7-4 in seven innings on Wednesday to pick up a win in the District 31 Little League major softball tournament. The victory put Back Mountain into the district championship round.

Lacey Youngblood picked up the pitching win in relief, striking out eight in 4.2 innings.

Alyssa Traver led Back Mountain with two hits including a triple. Julia Sholtis, Lucy Brunn, Sydney Haydu and Ava Knorr also added hits.

Natalia Ninotti shined for Northwest, finishing with 16 strikeouts while contributing two hits at the plate.

RailRiders edged by Toledo

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped game two of the series to the Toledo Mud Hens by a 4-3 final on Wednesday. SWB has now lost 14 of their 24 one-run games this season.

Jhony Brito made his fourth RailRiders start and surrendered a couple of hard-hit balls and three unanswered runs in his 6.2 innings of work. An interference scored a run in the third, a Brendon Davis solo shot in the fourth and a fielder’s choice brought the Toledo lead to 3-0.

The RailRiders mounted a comeback in the later innings. A Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly brought home Oswald Peraza and Derek Dietrich tripled home Miguel Andújar. Oswald Peraza hit a hard grounder to third that skipped into left to plate Ronald Guzmán in the seventh to tie the game at three.

Akil Baddoo had gone 0-for-7 in the series prior to driving in the eventual game-winning run with a double in the bottom of the seventh. The RailRiders had the tying run at second for the second straight night in the ninth, but a double play ended the game.

Miguel Diaz (4-2) tallied the victory for Toledo. Brito (1-1) was handed his first Triple-A loss. Derek Law (14) recorded the final three outs and locked down his second save in as many days.

The two meet on Thursday night at 7:05 PM for the third game of the set. Ken Waldichuk will take the mound for the RailRiders looking to be the stopper.

— Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders