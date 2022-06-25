🔊 Listen to this

Ryan Weber and Matt Krook were both scheduled to pitch on Friday night for the RailRiders. They didn’t disappoint.

In his return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a brief stint in New York, Weber teamed with Krook and Shane Greene for a masterful performance, combining on a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win at Toledo. Miguel Andujar’s home run in the seventh broke a scoreless tie.

Krook was the star of the show. The big lefty took over in the fifth and pitched five perfect innings to earn the win, retiring all 15 batters he faced. Krook’s final line was no hits and no walks to go with eight strikeouts, needing just 55 pitches to mow down the Mud Hens.

He inherited a 0-0 game from Weber — who allowed the only two hits in his 3.1 innings — and Greene, who got the final two outs in the fourth, to hand things over to Krook.

The three pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and no walks. Toledo had just two baserunners on the night, and one of them was the leadoff man in the bottom of the first, Zack Short, who doubled. John Valente singled in the fourth to end Weber’s night, and the Mud Hens didn’t have another runner reach for the rest of the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers have now combined for 31 strikeouts over the last two games in Toledo, both wins.

But while the RailRiders pounded out 17 hits in Thursday night’s win, they had just two hits themselves through six innings on Friday.

That changed on the second pitch of the top of the seventh when Andujar parked a Sam Howard pitch over the fence in left to put the RailRiders up 1-0. It was Andujar’s sixth homer in Triple-A this season.

Some insurance came in the eighth when Max McDowell drew a one-out walk and then came all the way around to score on an Estevan Florial double in the next at-bat.

Krook got through the bottom of the ninth in 11 pitches to polish off his impressive night.

Andujar added a double to finish 3-for-4 for the RailRiders.

The teams have now split the first four games of the series, which continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Field.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Kingston/Forty Fort 6, Northwest 1

Kingston/Forty Fort knocked off Northwest to finish pool play in the District 31 major softball tournament.

With the win, Kingston/Forty Fort will host Northwest again at 6 p.m. Sunday in the semifinal round. The winner will advance to face top seed Back Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.