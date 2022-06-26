🔊 Listen to this

Cole Langdon threw a no-hitter as Back Mountain National defeated Kingston/Forty Fort 10-0 in four innings Saturday in District 31 Little League Major Baseball.

Langdon received strong hitting support from his teammates. Luca Pietraccini had three hits and Justin Morris had two to lead BMN.

The game was the pool-play opener for both teams.

Hanover Area 12, Nanticoke 5

Brody Richardson had two hits and knocked in four runs to lead Hanover Area to victory over Nanticoke in District 16 Major Baseball.

Logan Richardson added two hits, an RBI and two runs and Eli Zapotoski had two hits, two RBI and a run for Hanover. Ben Kolbicka picked up the victory on the mound.

Trey Mishanski led Nanticoke with three hits, two RBI and a run. Owyn Komoroski added two hits, two RBI and a run for Nanticoke.

Hanover improved to 1-1 in pool play while Nanticoke dropped to 0-2.

Township 6, Mountain Top 2

Dominic Marranca pitched five innings, striking out nine and allowing three hits, as Township defeated Mountain Top in a District 16 Major Baseball game.

Chase Liska struck out three to close the game. Marranca helped his cause with three hits, including a home run. Joshua Barr added two hits.

Miles Metz threw four innings and struck out six for Mountain Top. He also had a single.

Both teams are now 1-1 in pool play.

GPA 10, Wilkes-Barre 3

Josh Chaump led Greater Pittston Area’s offense with three hits and four RBI in a District 16 Major Baseball game.

Alex Rosencrance, Gavin Gisolfi and David Homschek had two hits each for GPA, which improved to 2-0 in pool play.

Jack Bernardi, Rosencrance, Gisolfi and Chaump combined on the mound to limit Wilkes-Barre to two hits.

For Wilkes Barre, Noah Monsure doubled and scored a run and Braeden Mullery singled.

Max Reynolds scattered 12 hits across 5.2 innings

SOFTBALL

Mountain Top 16, Hanover Area 6

Mountain Top used a balanced offensive attack to defeat Hanover Area in a District 16 8-10 Softball game.

Fallon Stavish was 4-for-5 and Erin Cavanaugh was 3-for-3 with a double and two singles for Mountain Top. Bryn Grobelny had three singles and Avea Smeding had a home run and single. Isla Centak and Miley Gilsky each singled twice.

Stavish also struck out seven.

Hanover Area’s Ella Andrews has a triple and a single. Stella Stczen and Macey Ponko each singled.

Pittston 13, Plains 3

Ainsley Lear got the win for Pittston and reached base all four times including a double in the District 16 8-10 Softball win. The game ended after four innings.

Ava Thomas also reached base all four times. Isabella Kroski scored three runs while manning the plate. Sophia Laudato added two hits and Lydia Luvender and Lexi Bartle scored twice.

For Plains, Fay Fernandes tripled and score two runs. Orianna Contreras added a single.