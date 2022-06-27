🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rode five home runs to a 6-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday night. Oswald Peraza tallied a pair of home runs and a double. It was his first multi-homer game at the Triple-A level.

Oswald Peraza opened up the scoring in the RailRiders’ first ups. The 22-year-old reclaimed the team lead with his eighth home run to left. Chris Owings would double the lead, scoring on a wild pitch in the second for a 2-0 advantage.

The RailRiders got a spot start from Vinny Nittoli who surrendered just one hit and three walks in 2.2 scoreless innings. Michael Gomez followed up with three perfect innings, retiring all nine batters he faced, eight of which were retired by either Jose or Oswald Peraza.

SWB doubled the lead again thanks to Phillip Evans, who launched a two-run homer out of the ballpark to left field to extend the lead to 4-0. Oswald Peraza would follow up one inning later with his second homer of the game in the seventh on a 3-0 pitch. It was his second career multi-home run game. His only other occurred on May 14, 2021 when he also hit two while with the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Toledo fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh after three-straight hits opened the inning against Jimmy Cordero, who was chased in the inning. Shane Greene came in and stranded a pair of runners to preserve a 5-2 lead. Max McDowell would pick up the fourth homer of the game for SWB, a solo shot in the eighth to make it 6-2. It was McDowell’s first home run since September 17, 2021 against Lehigh Valley. José Peraza joined the homer parade with a two-run shot in the ninth.

The RailRiders went on to win 8-2. Five home runs in the game set a season-high as a collective unit. SWB finished with thirteen hits in the game. Michael Gomez (2-3) tallied the victory in relief while Michael Pineda (0-2) suffered the loss. The RailRiders split the series three games apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home after an off-day on Monday to host the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM on Tuesday.