EXETER – David Kluger and Eric Williams made it through four rounds of match play in two days to capture the title in the 76th annual John A. Allan Invitational at Fox Hill Country Club with Sunday’s 4 and 3 victory over John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern.

First Williams, then Kluger rolled in difficult birdie putts on 3 and 5 to go from 1 down to 1 up.

That’s where the lead stood before Kluger-Williams won at 10, 12 and 13 to go 4 up with 5 to play. When they halved the next two holes, they clinched the match, deciding the tournament’s Championship Flight.

“The putt Dave made on 5 was ridiculous,” Williams said of the stroke that put the championship team ahead to stay.

Kluger-Williams shot a 2-under-par in Friday’s round to determine seeds for the weekend, landing the No. 4 spot in the 16-team bracket. Their half of the bracket got a jolt Saturday morning when 16th seeds Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce knocked out top-seeded John Mikiewicz-Tom Biscotti on the first playoff hole of the first round of match play after finishing 13 strokes higher Friday when the defending champions were posting a 65.

That left the Mulherns as the highest-remaining seed in the field. They fought their way to the finals with wins in 19 and 21 holes Saturday before beating 11th-seeded Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley, 2 and 1, Sunday morning.

Kluger-Williams had their toughest match Sunday morning with a 1-up victory over ninth-seeded Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin.

The title was the fourth for Kluger-Williams. The team also won the member-guest, better-ball event in 2009, 2016 and 2020.

Of the other 20 flights, 18 were made up of four teams each and decided their titles on the round-robin results of match play, each of three days against one of the other teams in the flight. One point per hole was available for 18 points in each match with teams capped at a maximum of 14 points in any one match.

The winners of those flights, with their point totals:

First – Michael Brown-Anthony Bellino, 30½.

Second – Brian Lombardo-Michael Lazevnick, 32.

Third – Thomas Gill-Mark Pianelli, 32½.

Fourth – William Boyle-Chris Boyle, 30.

Fifth – Derek Zambino-Patrick Son, 28½.

Sixth – Thomas Sharkey-Don Loughney, 35.

Seventh – John Lasko-John Lasko Jr., 32.

Eighth – Stephen Clemente-Jeff Clemente, 34½.

Ninth – Dante Bovani-Jimmy Charney, 32.

10th – Sean Tracy-David Tracy, 33½.

11th – James Devers-P.J. Adonizio, 33.

12th – Charles Manganiello-Matthew Bluhm, 28½.

13th – Joe Valenti-Joe Valenti Jr., 31.

14th – Fred Lombardi Jr.-Fred Lombardi Sr., 36.

15th – Joseph Bruno-David Bruno, 34½.

17th – Dave Voitek Jr.-David Voitek III, 40.

18th – Jerry Champi-Craig Champi, 30.

20th – Richard Kleynowski-Greg Banks, 32½.

Two other flights had one team each drop out prior to the start of play Friday. Those flights switched to Stableford scoring for the three days.

Joseph Stella-Dean McKernan scored 70 points to win the 16th Flight while Stephen Selenski-Leonard Selenski scored 66 points to win the 19th Flight.