Kendall Mendrzycki didn’t allow a run as Mountain Top defeated Pittston 10-0 Sunday in a District 16 major softball semifinal.

Mountain Top jumped out to a 6-0 lead int he first inning.Allie Myers had two RBI in the inning while Alexa Toniatti, Alekzandria D., Addison K., and Olivia Hogan each added one.

Mendrzycki went four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Myers had went two for three with an inside-the-park home run.

Mya Colleran had Pittston’s hit.

DISTRICT 16 8-10 BASEBALL

Back Mnt. National 6, West Side/Swoyersville 1

Mattie Lapidus got the start on the hill for Back Mountain National, going 3 innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out four. Lapidus also contributed two hits.

The big blow was a triple by Carter Samanas in the third inning that plated Back Mountain’s first run. Nick Federici also contributed two hits. Logan VanValkenburgh also contributed with an RBI.

West Side/Swoyersville offense was led with back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning by Brady Roberts and Brayden Tkaczyk.

Eric Johnson started on the mound for WSS, only allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Kingston/Forty Fort 10, Northwest 0

In their victory, Kingston-Forty Fort’s Ma’Kye Kushnir, threw four no-hit innings of, recording 12 strike outs.

Contributing with the most runs scored were Noah Shortz and Chase Stitzer, each with two.