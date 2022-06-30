🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-3 on Wednesday evening.

Estevan Florial went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and his International League-leading 24th and 25th stolen bases of the season.

The Bisons struck first with a run-scoring double from Jordan Groshans against RailRiders’ starter Ken Waldichuk in the game’s opening frame. Buffalo logged three doubles in the inning but scored only once. Waldichuk settled in after that and allowed just the one run over 4.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped in front in the third with a pair of two-out tallies. After Florial drew a walk and swiped his 24th bag of the campaign, Oswald Peraza drove him in on an RBI double. Peraza finished the night 2-for-3 and extended his season-high hitting streak to 11 games. Miguel Andújar then brought another home with a single to left to give SWB a 2-1 advantage.

The RailRiders extended their lead to 4-1 with two more runs in the fifth after another two-out rally for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With Florial and Peraza already on base, Andújar logged his second RBI of the night with a knock to right and a second run came home on a throwing error. Andújar went 3-for-4 Wednesday and is now 5-for-8 with 5 RBI this series.

Buffalo cut into the lead in the seventh as Eric Stamets’ third home run of the season made the score 4-2 RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the run right back in the bottom of the frame via Florial’s 111 MPH rocket home run and his second big fly in as many nights.

The Bisons got one run back in the ninth on a fielder’s choice ground out, but couldn’t muster anything else in the 5-3 final. Braden Bristo (2-2) earned his second win of the season out of the RailRiders’ bullpen. Shane Greene (1) picked up the first save of his Minor League career. Bowden Francis (5-6) was saddled with the loss for Buffalo.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 PM.