The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-42) swept the Buffalo Bisons 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. It was the first series sweep of the season for the RailRiders and the first six-game series sweep in franchise history.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead with one run in the second. Rob Brantly and José Peraza logged back-to-back two-out singles and Brantly came around to score on a throwing error. The RailRiders extended their lead with two more in the third. Tim Locastro drove in the first tally with an RBI double and then scored on a Derek Dietrich sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

The Bisons cut into the deficit in the fourth against RailRiders’ starter Jhony Brito. Cullen Large plated Nathan Lukes on a sacrifice fly to center as Buffalo got to within 3-1. Brito allowed that lone run over six innings with four strikeouts in his third quality start with SWB.

The RailRiders added two more to their total in the sixth on two hits. Armando Alvarez pinch-hit for Dietrich and led off the frame with a double. Alvarez has gone 9-for-16 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 days. Four batters later, Estevan Florial stayed hot and drove in one on a single to center. Another run scored on the play via throwing error to extend the advantage to 5-1. Florial finished the series 11-for-20 with eight extra-base hits.

Jimmy Cordero, Braden Bristo and Greg Weissert combined to pitch three scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen in the 5-1 final. Brito (3-1) earned the win for SWB. Jake Elliott (1-1) was saddled with the loss for the Bisons.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won nine of its last ten games. The RailRiders now head on the road for a six-game series in Worcester starting on Monday night. Ken Waldichuk (2-2, 2.62 ERA) gets the ball for SWB in the series opener. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.