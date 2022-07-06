🔊 Listen to this

Plains starter Jaden Maurer struck out four and allowed no hits over two innings Tuesday.

Mountain Top right fielder Zach Zeneski makes catch on a fly ball in the third inning Tuesday.

Mountain Top catcher Bodhi Maley watches the ball slip away as Plains’ Reilly Hossage makes it to first base in the second inning of Tuesday’s District 16 Major Baseball game.

PLAINS TWP. — Plains was able to control two things Tuesday in its final District 16 Little League Major Baseball game against Mountain Top.

The pitching was preserved for Thursday’s semifinals and the hitting remained strong in the 11-1 victory in five innings.

One thing Plains didn’t control was how the semifinal seedings would play out. It had some control, but so did Township playing its final game against Nanticoke.

When Tuesday’s results were in, Plains missed out on the second seed — and a home game — by a narrow margin. Instead, No. 3 Plains will play at No. 2 Township on Thursday.

Plains, Township and Greater Pittston Area all finished 5-1 and the tie couldn’t be broken by head-to-head play (All three were 1-1). The seedings shifted to runs allowed per defensive innings plays. GPA (0.441) came out on top. Township (.617) was second and Plains (0.636) third. Township surrounded 21 runs in 34 innings while Plains surrendered 21 in 33 innings.

Mountain Top (3-3) will play at GPA in the other semifinal on Thursday.

Plains used three pitchers Tuesday and they all threw 35 or fewer pitches. Jaden Maurer started off with two no-hit innings, striking out four. Nolan Franchella pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and fanning three. Ben Thomas closed the game by retiring the two batters he faced.

“That is huge. That’s all I can say,” Plains manager Rock Stahovic said. “With the way the format is set up this year playing every other day, you don’t have those extra days to rest pitchers. You need to be very deep with your pitching to make a run at the district title. Not using anybody up tonight, it’s huge.”

The offense scored 10 or more runs for the fourth time, banging out 11 hits and taking advantage of some Mountain Top miscues.

Tyler Daugherty was 3-for-4 with three RBI. His based-loaded single and an error on the play brought across Plains’ final three runs. Thomas was 2-for-4 with a three-run double. Only one slot in the batting order didn’t have a hit, an RBI or a run scored.

“We’ve scored 41 runs in our last three games and we played 13 innings,” Stahovic said. “Right there that speaks for itself. We can mash the ball. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Plains tore open a 3-0 game with four runs in the fourth inning. Reilly Hossage and Ronnie Faatz opened the frame with singles and Omar Contreras walked to load the bases. An out later, Thomas sent them all home with a double to left-center.

Mountain Top scored its only run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Miles McShea.

District 16 Major Baseball

Plains 11, Mountain Top 1 (5 inn.)

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

L.Zeneski lf`2`0`0`0

Ciocco cf`1`0`0`0

Metz ss`2`0`0`0

Malay c`2`0`0`0

Brace 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Z.Zeneski rf`1`0`0`0

Smith ph`1`0`0`0

Wright 2b`1`0`0`0

Bleiler 1b`1`1`0`0

E.Zeneski cf`1`0`0`0

Brown p`1`0`1`0

O’Neill p`2`0`1`0

McShea 3b`1`0`0`1

Totals`18`1`2`1

Plains`AB`R`H`BI

McKeown lf`2`2`1`0

Contreras lf`0`1`0`0

Stahovic c`2`2`0`0

Thomas ss`4`2`2`4

Daugherty 1b`4`0`3`3

Franchella cf-p`2`0`1`0

Cinti 2b`2`0`0`0

Yuhas ph`1`0`0`0

Maurer p-ss`2`0`1`0

Kapelan ph`1`0`0`0

Hossage 3b`3`2`2`0

Dunsmuir rf`1`1`0`0

Faatz rf`1`1`1`0

Totals`25`11`11`8

Mountain Top`000`01 — 1

Plains`102`44 — 11

2B — Thomas

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

O’Neill L`3`4`3`0`1`2

Brace`1`4`4`4`1`2

Brown`0.2`3`4`0`0`0

Plains`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Maurer W`2`0`0`0`0`4

Franchella`2.1`2`1`0`1`3

Thomas`0.2`0`0`0`0`0