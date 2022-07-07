🔊 Listen to this

Alex Seymour kept Back Mountain alive with a big night Thursday in the District 31 Little League junior baseball finals, finishing 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a 10-5 win over Greater Wyoming Area.

The win forced a decisive third game for the district title after GWA had won the opener. The championship will be decided 11 a.m. Saturday at Back Mountain.

Seymour also earned the win on the mound while Colton Smith picked up the save. Von Voelker, Guy Jordan and Tyler Spaciano all had multiple hits for Back Mountain.

For GWA, Prestyn Reeves finished with three hits and an RBI. Ricky Rowles had a triple and an RBI while Connor Krakosky added two hits.

SECTION 5

MAJOR SOFTBALL

Northwest 16, Tripp Park 4

Natalia Ninotti struck out nine in the circle and added two hits and three runs to help Northwest/Central Columbia win in four innings.

Ava Ruckle had three hits and scored three times to lead the offense. Ali Miner and Callie Moyer had two hits apiece while Olivia Nevel, Ashlyn Zanoline, Charlotte Monahon and Andi Diltz each had one.

Sophia DeLuca (RBI) and Malaini Zoltewicz both had a hit for Tripp Park.

Northwest faces North Pocono at 6 p.m. today