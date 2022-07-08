🔊 Listen to this

Ben Thomas connects for a grand slam putting Plains out in front for good against Township on Thursday.

Plains outfielder Nolan Franchella, right, makes a catch at the warning track with JP McKeown covering as well.

Township’s Josh Barr (8) is mobbed at home plate after putting his team up 4-1 with a grand slam.

Plains coaches Harry Daugherty, right, and Mark Thomas embrace after Plains’ win on Thursday. Thomas’ son Ben was Plains’ winning pitcher and hit the game-winning grand slam.

PITTSTON TWP. — Held hitless into the fifth inning, Plains still needed to get all four of its substitutions into the game and manage to scratch together at least three runs.

Whereas most Little League teams would have let their bench players have their required at-bats and ultimately pin their hopes on the top of the lineup in the last inning, Plains had other things in mind.

The Plains bench jumpstarted a rally that was capped by a go-ahead Ben Thomas grand slam. Plains defeated Pittston Township 7-4 in the District 16 Major Baseball semifinals. It will take on Mountain Top on its home field Monday in the championship.

“These kids are fighters – they bend but they don’t break,” Plains coach Rock Stahovic said. “That’s been their M.O. throughout this whole tournament. There have been games we’ve gone down early, and we scrapped and fought and crawled our way back into it. That is one reason why I knew going into the fifth innings that the game wasn’t over.”

Thomas’ go-ahead slam was a punch-for-punch with Josh Barr. Earlier, the first baseman gave Pittston Township a 4-1 lead with his own go-ahead grand slam.

Plains’ pinch hitter Jordan Yuhas broke up a no-hitter in the fifth inning with a single up the middle. After a Reilly Hossage walk forced Pittston Township to change pitchers, Ronnie Faatz came off the bench to load the bases with a walk.

Jack Kapelan entered for the leadoff hitter and lasered a hard-hit RBI single down the line that was too fast for the third baseman to properly get a glove on it. A Teague Stahovic bases-loaded walk put Plains within 4-3 of Pittston Township.

“My subs could easily be four kids that could be out in that starting nine any day this week,” coach Stahovic said. “I don’t have four true subs. I have 13 starters on this team. I was not worried going into the fifth that I needed to get four kids into the game.”

The Plains bench’s rally set up Thomas to replicate what he saw Barr do two innings earlier. Thomas took a 2-1 count to deep right-center and over the 12-foot fence that gave Plains a 7-4 advantage.

Thomas came in relief to earn the victory. He did not allow a hit and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.

“That kid’s been a leader for us, not only in playoffs but all year,” coach Stahovic said. “All I could say is he is a gamer. He wears his heart and emotions on his sleeve. I love him.”

Stahovic reversed his pitching rotation from what Pittston Township saw against them earlier in the tournament. Starting pitcher Jaden Mauer went 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Both are available for the championship game.

Plains went ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Back-to-back walks to open the game set the stage for a rare double steal. Teague Stahovic idled between first and second base, and JP McKeown broke for home on the pickoff attempt and beat a wide throw to home plate.

All four of Pittston Township’s runs came off Barr’s grand slam. He went opposite field to clear the bases. Barr went 2 for 2 with a walk.

Ryan Noone struck out five batters and yielded just one single in a no-decision for Pittston Township. He retired 13 consecutive batters after the back-to-back walks to start the game.

Little League

District 16 Major Baseball Semifinals

Plains 7, Pittston Twp. 4

Pittston Twp.`AB`R`H`BI

Liska 3b`2`0`0`0

Marranca ss`2`1`1`0

Noone p`2`1`0`0

Barr 1b`2`1`2`4

Wesley lf`1`0`0`0

Shovlin ph`2`0`0`0

Jackson rf`2`0`0`0

Rossi ph`1`0`0`0

Shannon 2b`3`0`0`0

Reza c`2`0`0`0

Bilbow ph`1`0`0`0

Sarti cf`2`1`1`0

Webb ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`4`4

Plains`AB`R`H`BI

McKeown lf`1`1`0`0

Kapelan ph`1`1`1`1

Stahovic c`1`1`0`1

Thomas ss-p`3`1`1`4

Daugherty 1b`3`0`0`0

Franchella cf`3`0`0`0

Cinti 2b`2`0`1`0

Contreras ph`0`0`0`0

Maurer p`2`0`0`0

Yuhas ph`1`1`1`0

Hossage 3b`1`1`0`0

Dunsmuir rf`1`0`0`0

Faatz ph`0`1`0`0

Totals`19`7`4`6

Pittston Twp.`004`000`—`4

Plains`100`06X`—`7

HR — Barr, Thomas

Pittston Twp`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Noone`4.1`1`3`2`3`5

Liska (L)`0`1`3`3`2`0

Marranca`.2`2`1`1`0`1

Plains`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Maurer`3.2`4`4`4`2`5

Thomas (W)`2.1`0`0`0`2`4