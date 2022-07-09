🔊 Listen to this

One strike away from an impressive five-hit shutout, things suddenly got very tense for the RailRiders on Friday night.

Jeter Downs launched a last-gasp, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for Worcester before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closed out a 5-3 victory.

It was the third straight win in Worcester for the RailRiders, who have now won six of seven to open July and 10 of their last 11 games. The only loss in that stretch came Monday to Worcester, in which the Red Sox needed a late rally to prevail.

They tried to pull off an even more improbable comeback on Friday as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led 5-0 in the bottom of the ninth with Braden Bristo looking to finish off a shutout.

But after the Sox drew a pair of walks in the frame, the RailRiders went to Zach Greene to get the final out. Greene got Downs to swing and miss at the first two pitches. But Downs sent the third pitch over the fence in left for his 16th home run of the season to make it a 5-3 game.

Greene managed to shake it off, though, striking out Pedro Castellanos in the next at-bat to close it out.

The win went to Hayden Wesneski, who started and went six strong innings, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out six. Worcester didn’t manage another hit until Downs’ homer.

Estevan Florial gave the RailRiders the lead for good in the third inning, hitting a solo shot for his team-leading 11th homer of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fifth on RBI singles from Oswald Peraza and Josh Breaux.

What proved to be the winning runs came courtesy of a monstrous 470-foot bomb off the bat of Jake Bauers in the top of the seventh for a two-run homer.

Breaux went 3-for-5 and collected his first hits and first RBI in Triple-A.

LITTLE LEAGUE

SECTION 5 MAJOR SOFTBALL

North Pocono 7, Northwest 4

North Pocono claimed the Section 5 championship by holding off Northwest/Central Columbia.

Northwest was looking to keep the tournament going with a win that would have forced a decisive game Saturday for a spot in the state tournament.