Community Bank’s President of Banking, Barb Maculloch, along with professional golf pro and Pittston Area alum, Brandon Matthews, take questions Community Bank’s private customer golf tournament at Glenmaura National Golf Club, Moosic.

Mark Tryniski, Community Bank president/CEO, gets a few tips from golf touring pro Brandon Matthews at Glenmaura National Golf Club on Thursday, July 7. Community Bank is a corporate sponsor of Matthews.

MOOSIC — A mix of awe, stunned silence and a few chuckles filled the air as Brandon Matthews hit shot after shot from the Glenmaura practice range, with his gallery of spectators shaking their heads as each ball carried out toward the flagsticks.

All at the country club for the annual Community Bank Summer Classic golf tournament, the golfers were treated to a clinic led by Matthews, the Pittston Area graduate who has played his way from Dupont to Temple University to all the way to last month’s U.S. Open in Boston.

With a weekend off from the Korn Ferry Tour — where he currently sits in fourth place in the tour’s points standings and has played well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season — Matthews made his way back home to Northeastern Pennsylvania to take part in the Summer Classic.

“To be back home, it’s really special,” Matthews said Thursday after arriving at Glenmaura with his fiancee Danielle and their dog, Biggie. “I don’t get to do it as much anymore unfortunately, but every time I’m able to come home is pretty fun.”

Before hitting the range for some practice, Matthews was greeted outside the club by Barbara Maculloch, the president of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank N.A., who proudly pointed the out the bank’s patch on Matthew’s left shirt sleeve.

Matthews, who reached a sponsorship deal with Community Bank back in May, said he was proud to be able to represent the local brand.

“I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Matthews said of Community Bank. “I’m very thankful for them to be a partner of mine and I wear this logo proudly.”

The bank, and all of the folks back home who have followed Matthews throughout his career since turning pro in 2016, have plenty to be proud about, too.

Matthews has played his way through the pro system, from the PGA Tour Latinoamérica (where he won three tournaments) to his current spot with the Korn Ferry Tour.

This season, Matthews has three top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry tour, including a win as February’s Astara Golf Championship, and he officially locked up a 2022-23 PGA Tour card last month.

“I think we’re in a really good spot, I think every week that I play in a golf tournament, I compete no matter what event I’m playing in,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing on the PGA Tour on a weekly basis now.”

Just three weekends ago at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., Matthews got a taste of the highest level of competition the PGA Tour has to offer when he played in the U.S. Open.

Not only did Matthews make the field, but he also made the cut and played the weekend in a tournament that sent many of the world’s best golfers home early.

“It made me realize that I can compete in majors. I played fairly well over the first two days,” Matthews said. “I kind of ran out of gas on the weekend, but I think it shows me that I feel like I belong there and belong playing in those events.”

Matthews still has a few more Korn Ferry events left on the schedule this season (his most recent finish was tied for third at The Ascendant tournament) before joining the PGA Tour, and he said that he’s largely working to make sure his game is as solid and steady as it can be.

“What I’m doing right now is preparing my game to make sure it’s ready to compete on a weekly basis out there,” Matthews said.

At Glenmaura on Thursday, mixed that preparation with a little bit of fun, hosting a mini-clinic for club members and golfers getting set to play in the Summer Classic tournament.

Despite an airline mishap that left him without a driver in his bag, Matthews brought out a number of clubs and demonstrated for the group, hitting a wide variety of shots and talking through his approach with each one.

Later, when the tournament began with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, Matthews stationed himself at the 11th hole for a “Beat the Pro” challenge, where he took on each golfer to see if they could put their tee shot closer to the pin on the par-3 hole than Matthews could, with donations to charity on the line.

In the way that Matthews was gracious with his time and shaking hands with so many old friends and acquaintances, it was easy to tell that he was happy to be home, as happy as the crowd was to see a native son return home after all his success.

He’ll be hitting the road once more to resume play on the Korn Ferry Tour, but while he’s in town Matthews said he’s excited to see some friends, eat some pizza — he mentioned that he pledged to his fiancee to set aside some time for a stop at Colarusso’s in Avoca — and enjoy his home.

“I’m very proud to be from this area. … It’s very special for me to be back here, even if it’s for a few days,” Matthews said. “The support system that I have here is nothing short of amazing.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place to grow up.”