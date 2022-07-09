🔊 Listen to this

Darryl Danko checks the tire presure on his race car in the pits before taking his turn on Giants Despair Saturday.

Jack Danko Jr. sits in the pits behind his race car waiting his turn the race up the hill in Laurel Run.

Denise Devine, of Hunlock Creek, gets ready to put her 1995 Howe Modified through its first run up the hill.

Darryl Danko in a Stohr P2 was one of the fastest cars on Saturday for the first day of the Giants Despair Hillclimb in Laurel Run.

LAUREL RUN — Maybe the 13th time’s the charm.

At least Mark Aubele hopes so.

The Pittsburgh-area native roared up the most challenging one-mile stretch of Laurel Run Road in 41.718 seconds Saturday, producing the fastest time on the opening day of the historical Giants Despair Hillclimb and setting himself up to claim his first victory on the course.

“I’ve never won it before,” Aubele said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

How long?

Forget three times.

This weekend is Aubele’s 13th run on a Giants Despair course he’s been driving since 2007 — without previously claiming first place.

He’s been close a couple times — placing third overall in 2019 and again last year — but believes his strong showing Saturday in front of more than 3,000 spectators, race organizers estimated, may be enough to take him right to the top.

For his sake, it better be.

Already topping the field with time of 42.248 in an earlier run, Aubele tore from the starting line in his final run of the day and bettered the previous best he — or anyone else — accomplished on Day 1 of the Hillclimb.

“Basically, just right off the block, as fast as we could go,” Aubele said.

It could also wind up as his final attempt of the two-day weekend, given the trouble Aubele began noticing with his 2003 Ford Mustang.

“Lots of issues with the clutch and brakes,” Aubele, from the town of Irwin, said. “Getting in the 41s was very good. I don’t think I have any more (speed left). There’s basically a little problem in the car. Just depends on if we want to get it out (Sunday) or not.”

His lead seems safe.

Course record holder and New Jersey resident John Burke didn’t enter this year’s competition; former course record holder Darryl Danko picked up a new LOA Indycar, but it’s still in Indianapolis and not course ready yet — leaving him driving a less powerful Stohr; and Aubele’s time Saturday was more than two full seconds faster than the second-place time of 43.796 that Bear Creek resident Bill Feist put up.

“Mark’s a great competitor, great friend of mine,” Feist said. “I don’t mind being 1 and 2 with him.”

That doesn’t mean Feist is ready to surrender the top spot just yet.

“I got a shot, yeah,” said Feist, who is also the vice president of the Giants Despair Hillclimb Association and is driving a 2006 Stohr F1000. “It’s my first time with this car here (at Giants Despair). There’s a little improvement there for (Sunday).”

He’s not the only one with a legitimate chance to catch Aubele’s opening-day time.

“George Bowland is here, he’s gone 40.9 before,” Aubele said of the driver who currently sits in seventh place with a time of 45.706.

And Danko’s always lurking.

“He’s a hell of a driver and he drives it like there’s no tomorrow,” Danko said of Aubele. “He’s fun to watch.”

Still, Danko’s previous course record of 38.3 seconds stood until Burke broke it with a run of 38.024 in 2014, although Danko doesn’t believe he can get into the 41-second range driving his current Stohr.

“I hope to get the record for my (P2) class,” said Danko, who still holds the Giants Despair record with a total of eight overall wins and currently sits in fifth place. “I lost oil pressure, only got one run this morning. We did some work.”

Next year, he said, may be a different story when the LOA he recently picked up gets ready.

“This year, the roads are so bouncy, I’m glad I don’t have it (the LOA). This course is definitely the worst I’ve seen in a long time. I’ve always said, if this (course) is paved, with the right car, this is a 36-second drive. But it’s very bumpy, not much grip.

“I don’t mind being top five for a little while.”

GIANTS DESPAIR OPENING DAY RESULTS

(Top 10)

DRIVER`Car No.`Class`Car`Time

1. Mark Aubele`53`SPO`2003 Ford Mustang`41.718

2. Bill Feist`95`FS`2006 Stohr F1000`43.796

3. Jon Eikenberg`08`S1`1994 Cheetah SR1`44.336

4. Ray Kochin`01`S3`1980 Chevrolet Modified`44.801

5. Darryl Danko`5X`P2`Stohr`44.823

6. Eric Johnson`306`S1`1979 Ford Mustang`45.655

7. George Bowland`11`S1`2003 Purpose-built VBB`45.706

8. Michele Aubele`880`SMR`2012 BMW 135`45.836

9. Gerald Woody`27`GT1`1986 Chevrolet Corvette`46.560

10. Dave Cutchins`94`FS`2011 Stohr F-1000`46.637