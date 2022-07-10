🔊 Listen to this

Mountain Top’s left fielder Jaxon Lyman (42) raises his arm after shortstop Eli Metz (10) made an over-the-head catch with his back to the infield during the third inning.

Mountain Top center fielder Avery Tetlak, right, catches an outfield fly as shortstop Ryder Zurawski, left, and left fielder Jaxon Lyman, center, nearly collide for the first out of the sixth inning.

Plains’ Landon Havard is safe as he slides just ahead of the throw to Mountain Top catcher Luke Stahlnecker.

Mountain Top’s Eli Metz pretends to rip his jersey off after getting the first of his four hits collected on the day against Plains during Saturday’s District 16 8-10 Baseball championship game.

PITTSTON — The Mountain Top 8-10 baseball all-stars found themselves in a unique situation Saturday afternoon.

And at the same time, they were in a pretty good one as well, with the top of the batting order in position to break a tie game with Plains in the sixth innings.

The first three batters reached base and scored as Mountain Top took home the District 16 championship with a 9-7 victory over Plains at the Pittston City Little League.

Mountain Top advances to the Section 5 tournament with its toughest win so far. The team outscored its previous four opponents 60-6, yet trailed 7-6 with one inning to decided the season.

“Honestly, I think this is the calmest team I’ve ever coached in my life between coaching high school and being a pitching coach in college,” Mountain Top manager Jeff Williams said. “This is the calmest team. They are always even keel.”

Mountain Top sure looked it as Bryce Williams led off the sixth with a single and Eli Metz followed with a double, his second extra-base hit of the game. Ryder Zurawski, who already had two hits, was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next three batters, though, delivered.

Avery Tetlak hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score. Michael Woss sent an RBI single to center to give Mountain Top the lead, and Jonah Zeneski’s groundout plated the third run of the inning.

Williams also plated a big part on the mound, holding Plains without a hit over the final 2.1 innings. He helped end Plains’ five-run fourth inning where Jacob Antolick, Bennett Tommaselli and Jayce Miller had an RBI.

Williams also retired the side in order in the fifth — the only time it happened to either team — and allowed one baserunner in the sixth.

Metz finished 4-f0r-4, scored three times and had the defensive play of the game. The 8-year-old shortstop raced down a pop fly in shallow left field and made an over-the-head catch with his back to the infield in the third inning.

“He made an unbelievable catch,” Williams said. “That catch, I’ve never seen before in my life. That was insane for a Little League kid.”

Zeneski was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Zurawski finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Tetlak also had a double.

Donny Stark had two of Plains’ five hits, include a double. Braedon Hollingshead also had a double.

District 16 8-10 Baseball Championship

Mountain Top 9, Plains 7

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

Williams 1b`4`1`1`0

Metz ss`4`3`4`0

Zurawski p`3`3`2`2

Tetlak cf`3`1`1`2

Woss 2b`2`1`1`1

Zeneski 3b`4`0`2`4

Stahlnecker c`4`0`0`0

Buchanan rf`1`0`0`0

Parsons ph`1`0`0`0

Mylet ph`1`0`0`0

Lyman lf`0`0`0`0

Seltzer ph`1`0`0`0

Silvia ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`9`11`9

Plains`AB`R`H`BI

Stark p`4`1`2`0

Hollingshead 1b`3`2`1`0

McKeown c`1`0`0`1

Spinelli ph`0`0`0`0

Dutter rf`2`0`0`0

Tarnalicki ph`1`0`0`0

Havard ss`2`2`0`0

Vanderburg cf`3`1`1`0

Anotlick 2b`2`0`1`2

Evans 3b`1`0`0`0

Tommaselli 1b`1`0`0`1

Deats lf`1`1`0`0

Miller lf`1`0`0`1

Totals`22`7`5`5

Mountain Top`203`013 — 9

Plains`110`500 — 7

2B — Metz 2, Telak, Zeneski, Stark, Hollingshead.

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Zurawski`3.2`6`5`3`2`2

Williams W`2.1`0`1`0`2`0

Plains`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stark`3.2`5`5`3`1`6

Hollingshead L`2.1`6`4`4`1`3