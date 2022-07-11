🔊 Listen to this

Trey Mullinax watches his drive on the 17th hole during the Barbasol Championship on Sunday in Nicholasville, Ky.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.

Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

“It’s just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.

His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par that only affected the margin.

Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).

Kitayama had a one-shot lead on the back nine and was still tied until missing a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole and then having to wait to see if his score would be enough.

The consolation for Kitayama was earning of three spots in the field at the British Open, his third straight time at golf’s oldest championship. The other two spots went to Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson, who tied for sixth.

So many others had a chance to earn a spot at St. Andrews. Rickie Fowler has played every British Open since 2010 and came into the final round of the Scottish Open within range. But he closed with a 75 and was headed back home across the Atlantic.

Ryan Palmer also was in position until playing the back nine with two bogeys and no birdies and missing out by two shots. It was tougher for Alex Smalley, who only needed a par on the 18th to earn a spot. He made bogey.

It wasn’t easy for Schauffele, either.

He started the final round with a two-shot lead and birdied the opening two holes. He was four shots ahead after five holes. And when he reached the back nine, he was one shot behind.

“This was stressful,” Schauffele said. “I’m not going to put makeup on the pig here. It was a very average day, probably my worst stuff this week. You can’t get ahead of yourself in links golf. I was ahead, behind, ahead, behind. I just kept my head down.”

It began to turn in his favor when Schauffele made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole to reclaim the lead, and then reached the par-5 16th in two to set up a two-putt birdie that extended his lead to two shots. Equally important was the 17th, when he putted from behind the green some 8 feet by the hole and made it for par to keep his cushion.

Schauffele now has won two straight PGA Tour starts — his win in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland at the start of the week doesn’t count — going into the final major of the year. The last player to win twice in a row before a major was Dustin Johnson in 2016, and then he tied for ninth in the British Open at Royal Troon.

He had gone more than three years without a win, dating to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to start 2019, and it was gnawing at him.

But then Schauffele won Olympic gold in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. He teamed with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April, and now he has added two more of his own. That takes him to No. 5 in the world.

“Just to get over the hump, honestly, it was big,” he said of his first PGA Tour win this year in New Orleans. “It definitely was a kick-starter for me, as you can tell.”

Joohyung Kim, the 20-year-old South Korean, also had a brief share of the lead with a brilliant play on the 17th in which his ball rolled off the back slope to 5 feet for birdie. But he took bogey on the 18th and shot 67 to finish third. He moved to No. 39, his first time in the top 50.

Jordan Spieth had his share of adventures again.

He was within one shot of the lead until pulling his tee shot on the 14th into high grass, hacking out long and making double bogey, and then taking bogey on the 15th with a wedge in his hand from the fairway. Spieth had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine and shot 72 to tie for 10th.

PGA Tour

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday at Keene Trace, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67.

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Pga Tour Champions

AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, He won three times on the PGA Tour.

The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a 68. Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

Other tours

Lucy Li won the Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven in Albany, New York, for her second Eoson Tour victory of the season. The 19-year-old Li led wire-to-wire, closing with a 2-under 69 for a 10-under 203 total. Li, the youngest player to qualify for a U.S. Women’s Open at 11 years, leads the tour’s money list with $107,241 — more than enough to wrap up an LPGA Tour spot for next season. Linnea Storm was second, four strokes back. … Carlota Ciganda completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Estrella Damm Ladies Open at Terramar in Sitges, Spain, for her sixth Ladies European Tour title. Also the 2019 winner, the Spanish player closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 18 under. Scotland’s Laura Beveridge (66) was two strokes back. … Song Ga-eun won the Korean LPGA’s Daebo Ladies Open at Seowon Valley. She shot 62-68-68, finishing at 18 under for a three-stroke victory over Oh Ji-hyun. … Yuna Nishimura closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Mao Nozawa in the Japan LPGA’s Nipponham Ladies Classic. Nishimura finished at 18-under 270 at Katsura. … England’s Nathan Kimsey won the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France for his first European Challenge Tour title, beating Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist with a birdie on the fourth hole of a playoff. Kimset closed with a 1-under 71 to match Sciot-Siegrist (70) at 14-under 274. … James Kingston won the Swiss Seniors Open at Golf Club Bad Ragaz for his second Legends Tour title. The South African shot a 2-under 68 for a three-stroke victory over Phillip Price and David Shacklady. Kinston finished at 11-under 199.