Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s new contract treats him like an NHL regular. Now it’s time for the defenseman to earn that status.

A mainstay on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s blueline over the last three seasons, Joseph signed a new two-year, one-way contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Joseph, who just turned 23, was a restricted free agent who received a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh a day earlier. And though he is now on a one-way deal, that doesn’t guarantee him a spot on the NHL roster, only that his salary will be the same whether he’s playing for Pittsburgh or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The contract has an average annual value of $825,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season.

Whether Joseph starts next season in the NHL or AHL could depend on whether Pittsburgh makes a trade in the coming days to free up salary cap space with the start of free agency opening at noon on Wednesday. As of Tuesday night, all seven of Pittsburgh’s regular defensemen from last season were still under contract for the 2022-23 campaign, with six of them still having multiple years left on their deals.

Joseph has only appeared in 20 games for Pittsburgh since joining the organization, but his play with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — and his pedigree as one of the few former first-round draft picks in the prospect system — should earn him a strong look when training camp opens in September.

In 136 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton over the past three seasons, Joseph had 63 points and led all defensemen on the AHL squad last year with 10 goals. He also had a strong run down the stretch and scored five points in six playoff games.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton blue line will still feature team captain Taylor Fedun, who signed a two-year extension with the Penguins in May. Another veteran defender, Juuso Riikola, has left to play in Sweden.

At forward, Pittsburgh signed another former first-round pick, Alex Nylander, to a one-year contract. The former No. 8 overall pick was one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top scorers last season after coming over in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks.