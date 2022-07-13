🔊 Listen to this

Louisville managed just two runs off of 10 hits. But the RailRiders were ready for to answer plenty more.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre shook off a series-closing loss in Worcester on Sunday by hammering Louisville on Tuesday, racking up 15 hits in an 11-2 win over the Bats at PNC Field.

The victory continued a resurgent July for the RailRiders (41-44), who are now 8-2 on the month.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer in the bottom of the third broke a 1-1 tie and sparked the RailRiders to a big night at the plate, one that saw them bury the Bats with a five-spot in the eighth.

Cabrera’s homer put the RailRiders in front for good, and Josh Breaux added his first career Triple-A homer in the eighth before Jake Bauers went deep in the same frame.

Miguel Andujar (double, two RBIs) and Breaux (double, home run, two RBIs) both finished with three hits apiece as eight different Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players collected at least one.

Oswald Peraza, Bauers and Ronald Guzman each had two hits.

Clarke Schmidt started for the RailRiders and struck out struck out six with no walks, allowing one run on four hits over 4.2 innings. He was one out short of getting a decision, as the win went to Jose Mujica, who got the final out of the fifth.

One of the few rough spots on the night came in the sixth inning when rehabbing Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga took the mound.

The right-hander, who has been on the IL since late May because of shoulder inflammation, joined the RailRiders Tuesday after a brief outing with Single-A Tampa.

Loaisiga gave up a run on three hits in his lone inning of work, allowing a two-out double to Colin Moran before stranding runners at the corners with his second strikeout.