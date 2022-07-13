🔊 Listen to this

Nora Oliver led off extra innings with a triple and scored the winning run on a Paige Spudis bunt single to give Back Mountain a 5-3 victory over Tripp Park on Tuesday in the Section 5 Little League 8-10 softball tournament at North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League.

Spudis, who also came around to score in the top of the seventh, struck out 14 to earn the win in the circle. Camryn Ecenrode took over in the bottom of the seventh for the save. Mollie Coyne, Camryn Wilson and Jules Frey all had hits for Back Mountain, which won the District 31 championship.

Up next in the sectional tournament for Back Mountain is a matchup with North Pocono at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the same field.