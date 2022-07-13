🔊 Listen to this

Camden Kratz allowed just one hit and struck out six as Hanover opened Section 5 Little League junior baseball play with a 12-1 win over Greater Wyoming Area on Wednesday.

Jett Kelsall led the offense with three hits while Spencer Martinez (double) and Jeff Peck added two hits apiece.

Cole Ricko had a hit and an RBI to lead Greater Wyoming Area, which will look to extend the series to a third and decisive game when the teams meet for a rematch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanover Area High School.

Hanover will advance with a victory. If Greater Wyoming Area wins, the third game would be set for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

In other Little League action on Wednesday, the Back Mountain 8-10 softball team fell just short in a 14-13 loss to host North Pocono in the Section 5 tournament.

Back Mountain has opened Section 5 play with a pair of narrow games, going to extra innings to win Tuesday’s opener 5-3 over Tripp Park.

The tournament continues Thursday at North Pocono Dand Lion Little League.