Three games between the RailRiders and Louisville this week, three blowouts.

Thursday’s 6-1 win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field was actually the closest matchup of the series, which saw the RailRiders win 11-2 on Tuesday before the Bats answered with a 10-3 victory on Wednesday.

But this one didn’t follow the same script for the RailRiders (42-45), who managed those six runs on just five hits after racking up 22 hits in the first two games.

Starter Hayden Wesneski made sure it stood up, throwing six strong innings for the win, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got some help from Louisville, as a critical throwing error by the Bats’ Juniel Querecuto in the second inning brought home two runs before a Max McDowell RBI double made it 3-0.

The RailRiders never looked back. McDowell collected a second RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third. Oswald Peraza made it 5-0 in the fourth, crushing his 11th home run of the season down the line in left field.

Louisville managed to break the shutout bid on a TJ Friedl homer off of Zach Greene in the eighth. The RailRiders answered with an RBI double in the home half to go up 6-1, though he was thrown out at third on the play.

The Bats managed to get a pair of hits against Greg Weissert in the ninth but couldn’t push across any more runs.

Peraza and Ronald Guzman (double) each had a pair of hits for the RailRiders.

Wade back in pinstripes

Earlier in the day, the New York Yankees brought back a very familiar face for the RailRiders’ lineup.

Utility man Tyler Wade rejoined the organization in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for future considerations. Wade, 27, was assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he played 255 games for the club from 2017-19.

“Excited to get him back in the organization,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters in New York. “Obviously, the defensive versatility that he brings. His ability on the base paths. You know, not on the (major league) roster right now, but could certainly envision him at some point if the need arises playing a role for us, and a significant one. So, excited to get him back with us. He’s been an important part of the team the last few years.”

The Yankees had traded Wade, who can play in the infield or outfield, to the Angels in the offseason. He appeared in 67 games for Los Angeles this season before being designated for assignment earlier this month.

Wade is a career .286 hitter in Triple-A with 15 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .767 OPS.